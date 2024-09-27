Anti-spanking bill scrapped: Thai MPs rethink on child discipline

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The controversial anti-spanking bill has been withdrawn for further review after a backlash from MPs during the recent parliamentary session. The proposed amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code aimed to prohibit corporal punishment of children but faced fierce opposition on Wednesday, September 25, highlighting serious concerns regarding its vagueness and alignment with fundamental principles.

Nipon Khonkhayan, an MP from Bueng Kan province representing the Pheu Thai Party, voiced his dismay.

“While parents discipline children out of love, the bill’s restrictions might leave them powerless when dealing with misbehaviour.”

Nipon warned that the law could adversely affect child-rearing practices in rural areas, where grandparents often play a vital role. Furthermore, he expressed apprehensions about teachers’ abilities to maintain discipline in schools, suggesting the bill could undermine their authority.

Bunthida Somchai, an MP from Ubon Ratchathani with the Bhumjaithai Party, echoed similar sentiments. She highlighted the ambiguity of key terms in the bill, such as the dignity of the child, arguing that these could complicate legal enforcement and result in inconsistent interpretations by police and courts.

“We need to clarify the bill’s language to prevent misinterpretations across different cultural contexts in Thailand.”

Dr Cholnan Srikaew, another Pheu Thai MP, added that the bill’s content contradicted the principles originally accepted by the committee. He recommended a balanced approach that respects both the rights of children and parents while providing clearer guidelines for defining human dignity.

The drafting committee will revise the bill to address these critical concerns before reintroducing it for further debate, ensuring a more comprehensive discussion on the matter, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, a furious Thai mother accused a pregnant teacher of bullying and humiliating her daughter before slapping the teacher at a school in Nonthaburi province. Both parties are now pursuing legal action against each other.

A video showing the Thai woman physically assaulting the pregnant teacher was shared by several news agencies and on Facebook.