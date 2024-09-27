Treat your pets to a staycation at Pawsome Space

Photo via Pawsome Space

Since opening its doors in June, Pawsome Space has quickly become a favourite among pet owners in Ramintra. Offering top-tier services for pets of all kinds to create a space where they can feel at home.

From pet hotel services to professional grooming, Pawsome Space ensures your pets are well-cared for and they accommodate a wide range of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and even guinea pigs with an affordable and transparent price range.

Their services:

Hourly care: starting at 70 baht

70 Daycare: starting at 250 baht

250 Overnight stay: starting at 450 baht

Pet owners can rest easy with frequent photo and video updates to make sure that you don’t miss a single moment of your pet’s adventure. Furthermore, each pet receives individual attention, exercise, and socialisation to keep them active, happy, and healthy while you are busy elsewhere.

The Pawsome Café

The Pawsome Café is a pet-friendly spot where both humans and their pets can relax. Pets can enjoy treats like Salmon Cream Sauce Spaghetti and Strawberry Cookies while owners savour dishes inspired by the flavours of Rayong, such as their Braised Pork Belly with Cowa Leaves.

The cafe offers authentic dishes for the owners, primarily inspired by the flavours of Rayong. Whether you’re looking for a full meal or just a snack, their menu has something for everyone.

Their highlights are the Stir Fried Pumpkin with Egg and refreshing smoothies. Alternatively, you can also kick back and relax with a comforting cup of coffee along with some baked goods.

The indoor and outdoor playgrounds ensure that pets stay entertained with obstacle courses, play zones, and water fountains. Your pets can enjoy endless fun at any time.

The spacious playgrounds allow pets to burn off energy and socialise in a safe and controlled environment. Whether indoors or outdoors, there’s always something for them to explore.

Grooming services by Dogholics Ramintra

In addition to boarding and playtime, they also offer professional grooming services by Dogholics to keep your pets looking and feeling their best.

From baths to haircuts and nail trimming, their grooming experts are trained to handle all types of pets. A comfortable and gentle grooming experience is guaranteed to leave your pets feeling happy and refreshed.

Exclusive event at Westville Dog Meeting Club

Mark your calendars! They will be meeting at the Westville Dog Meeting Club on September 28 from 4pm to 6pm on the 3rd floor of Central Westville. You can visit their booth to learn more about their services, and get a special coupon for a discount at our shop!

Plus, exclusive promotions are up on offer which can only be purchased at the event. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet the team and discover special deals for your pets!

Whether you’re looking for a safe and fun place for your pets to stay, or simply want to enjoy a cup of coffee while your pet plays, Pawsome Space is the place to be. They are inviting you to drop by, explore their facilities, and meet their team of passionate pet lovers.

Stay connected with them via LINE at @pawsomespacebkk or through this link: https://lin.ee/wAZWFVy

