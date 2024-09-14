Severe flooding hits Bueng Kan province after heavy downpour

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A heavy overnight downpour in Bueng Kan province resulted in widespread flooding, particularly affecting the Seka district. The incessant rain caused an overflow of local streams, leading to significant disruptions and damage in the area.

The continuous rain throughout the night caused water to accumulate and overflow from streams into the Seka district. This surge in water levels affected various parts of the district, especially in the municipal area.

Advertisements

The additional water from Sri Wilai and Phon Charoen districts flowed into the Huai Hee River, exacerbating the situation. Businesses along the stream and residential areas have been severely impacted.

A newly opened branch of a prominent shopping mall at the Seka Night Plaza market was among the affected areas. Floodwaters inundated the mall, resulting in substantial damage to goods and properties inside.

The Seka Highway Division, along with local officials, temporarily closed a 150-metre stretch of the road connecting Seka to Akat Amnuai district in Sakon Nakhon province.

Additionally, the national highway 2026 from Seka to Bueng Khong Long, near the Lotus shopping mall, has been closed due to flooding that reached over 70 centimetres, making it impassable for smaller vehicles.

Residents are advised to use alternative routes, such as the Ban Dong Rai to Ban Sang route. Those travelling to Seka via highway 2147 from Na Thom district in Nakhon Phanom province should turn right at Ban Huai Khom, Village 2, to reach Seka.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, municipal officials and rescue teams from Sri Phana and Sawang Sri Wilai points in Seka are assisting with traffic and helping residents navigate the flooded areas.

The flooding has expanded across the Seka municipality, significantly affecting local businesses. Water levels range from 30 to 70 centimetres in various parts, with the area in front of Seka Hospital being particularly hard-hit, preventing smaller vehicles from passing through.

Urgent warnings have been issued as the Mae Sai area remains in a critical state, with another wave of floodwaters expected. The community of Koh Sai has been designated a red zone due to the severe flooding.

The Thai Meteorological Department provided an update on Tropical Storm Bebinca, which is moving northwest, and its potential impacts on Thailand, reported KhaoSod.