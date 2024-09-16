Ubon Ratchathani prepares for Mekong River flood threat

Image: KhaoSod

Ubon Ratchathani’s governor has instructed all relevant departments to prepare for the imminent overflow of the Mekong River and its tributaries, expected to inundate five districts in four days.

Today, September 16, Suphasit Kochareonyot, Ubon Ratchathani governor, along with disaster prevention and mitigation officials, inspected the Khong Chiam district, where the Mekong River converges with the Mun River. The Mekong River’s water level has been rising nearly 1 metre per day, currently standing just over two metres below the riverbank.

The water is anticipated to reach Ubon Ratchathani in four days, as it has already advanced to Nakhon Phanom province. This surge will likely result in flooding across five districts: Khemmarat, Na Tan, Pho Sai, Si Mueang Mai, and Khong Chiam.

The affected area encompasses 40 villages within 10 sub-districts. Ubon Ratchathani government have established 32 evacuation centres and issued warnings to residents to brace for the incoming water mass. This influx is not solely from the Mekong River but also includes tributaries from Laos and Thailand merging into the main river, reported KhaoSod.

Residents in the potentially affected areas are advised to relocate to the designated evacuation centres and secure their belongings. Local officials are working around the clock to provide assistance and ensure the readiness of these centres.

The collaboration between various government departments highlights the seriousness of the situation. The rising water levels are a cause for concern, with the potential to disrupt daily life and damage property in the affected districts.

Preparation efforts include the distribution of sandbags to reinforce riverbanks, setting up temporary shelters, and coordinating with emergency response teams. Volunteers and local organisations are also mobilising to support the provincial efforts.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and heed the advice of local government agencies. The coming days will be critical as the province braces for the potential flooding, and the cooperation of all parties involved will be essential in managing this challenging situation.