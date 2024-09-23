Pheu Thai Party defends ethics in political face-off

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Pheu Thai Party has firmly denied accusations of undermining ethical standards for political figures as outlined in the constitution. They claim they aim to clarify what constitutes grounds for prosecuting those in public office.

Critics are raising alarms that the party’s push for a constitutional amendment to relax ethical conduct standards could pave the way for a power grab.

Pheu Thai Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong spoke out yesterday, September 22, revealing that discussions are underway with coalition partners to explain the proposed changes to politicians’ ethical standards. He firmly rejected claims that these moves would limit the court’s ability to handle such cases.

“Our goal is to create a clearer framework around what defines an ethical breach by a politician.”

He added that amendments relating to ethics would be tackled article by article, rather than rewriting the whole constitution. However, he acknowledged that any changes will hinge on support from Parliament.

“We need to discuss it with them [other parties] first.”

Prominent figures from the coalition’s Bhumjaithai, United Thai Nation (UTN), and Democrat parties have publicly opposed any changes to the ethics clauses. Critics have branded the proposed amendments as self-serving, warning that they could lead to the government’s downfall.

Serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya remarked that parties risk losing from the enforcement of current ethics laws, which explains their attempts to dilute them. He pointed out that several politicians are either facing prosecution or are at risk, suggesting that weakening these constitutional clauses presents a clear conflict of interest. Srisuwan also warned that the amendment could diminish the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s power to indict political postholders.

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan cautioned that the proposed changes would “loosen” restrictions on ethical standards and weaken the authority of the Constitutional Court, requiring two-thirds of nine judges instead of a simple majority to dismiss a cabinet minister on ethical grounds.

He warned that Pheu Thai’s manoeuvres might provoke a backlash and provide an excuse for the military to stage a coup, Bangkok Post reported.