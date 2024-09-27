Pizza the action: Foreign man wreaks havoc at Phuket pizzeria

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

An unidentified foreign man went on a rampage in the Thalang district of Phuket in the early hours of this morning and physically assaulted the Thai owner of a pizza shop near Phuket International Airport. The Phuket Times reported on the incident today.

The report included pictures of the injured Thai pizza shop owner, a damaged car and restaurant, as well as an image of the foreign suspect. The media captioned the report…

“#AnotherForeignerFromFreeVisa #Phuket #CrazyForeigner. He destroyed a pizza shop outside Phuket Airport and assaulted the shop owner by strangling and pushing him to the ground. He then damaged a car before crossing the road to continue his rampage in a convenience store. The store workers were terrified and fled for their safety.”

The incident occurred at approximately 2am, today, September 27. The same foreign man had reportedly caused chaos and destruction at several other establishments earlier.

In the attached pictures, the pizza shop owner is seen collapsing to the ground, the car’s side window is damaged, various items are scattered on the floor of the pizza shop, and the foreign man is pictured holding a broomstick in his hand.

The media also posted two videos of the foreigner’s rampage in the comments section. The footage shows the man randomly kicking a plant pot and other objects in his path. He is also seen arguing heatedly with a Thai woman who defended herself by holding a glass bottle.

Many Thai netizens condemned the foreigner for his violent actions and expressed the view that Phuket now attracts only low-quality foreign tourists, who cause more problems than they bring in revenue. Some suggested that the foreigner would likely face only a 500-baht fine and be released.

The media did not clarify whether the pizza shop owner or the owners of the other affected businesses had taken legal action against the foreign man.

In a related report shared three weeks ago, police apprehended a foreign man after he caused a disturbance in a beauty salon near Siam BTS Station in Bangkok.

CCTV footage showed the shirtless man rushing into the salon’s bathroom, wearing a black bin bag around his neck. Fortunately, only a few beauty items in the shop were damaged, and no one was injured during the incident.