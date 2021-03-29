1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July | Thaiger

Thailand
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Koh Samui may have 1,000 foreign visitors arrive on the island in July. As part of the “sandbox” tourism scheme, also set to launch in Phuket on July 1, allows tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific destinations in Thailand that have reached herd immunity.
Thailand just launched its vaccination campaign a month ago. Now, both Koh Samui and Phuket are aiming to vaccinate 70% of their populations within the next few months to prepare for the reopening under the sandbox model.
Around 1,000 foreign tourists are expected to arrive on Koh Samui within the first week of July, according to president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Ratchaporn Poolsawadee. Tourists are required to book a stay at an alternative local state quarantine hotel or resort. So far, 10 certified quarantine hotels and resorts are prepared for the first foreign arrivals.
Koh Samui is calling their reopening campaign “Wonder Island.” Flights to the island from Singapore, the United States, Europe and Australia will be offered under the Koh Samui travel campaign by the Bangkok Airways, which has monopolised the flight route to Koh Samui.
Tourists will be transported to a certified quarantine hotel of their choice. They will be tested for Covid-19 on the second day of their stay. If the results are negative, the next day, they will be able to travel and do activities in designated “sealed routes” on the island. This will most likely be with a tour guide.
Activities in the sealed routes, which are away from other tourists and residents, include sunset viewing, dinner cruises, yoga and spa treatments.
After a week, the tourists will be allowed to travel throughout Koh Samui as well as to neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. On the fifteenth day, tourists would be tested for Covid-19. If they are negative, they will be allowed to travel throughout Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
After a year long hiatus, can Thailand’s world-famous Full Moon Party recover, or will it evolve in the post-Covid-19 era? Before April last year, Haad Rin Beach on Koh Pha Ngan was invaded each full moon by backpackers and partygoers. The beach hummed to the thump, thump of the music and the buckets of exotic cocktails (and plenty of other substances) flowed freely.
The event draws up to 30,000 partiers every month now, after simple beginnings as a hippy beach gathering in the 1980s. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has been on hold and some fear it may be the end of the line for the iconic party.
While the party has been a cash cow, attracting more than half of million-plus visitors to the island of Koh Pha Ngan each year, critics have become increasingly vocal about the downside of an event so large and so wild. Drugs, alcohol abuse, petty theft and more bad behaviour, along with the ecological damage, have received increasing scrutiny and bad press.
But the event supports thousands of small businesses, vendors and jobs for local people, bringing tens of thousands of customers to bars, restaurants, food stalls, hotels, hostels, taxi drivers, and even migrant workers who help clean the event and resell the gathered and scrubbed buckets from the beach back to bars. P Noi, the owner of Full Moon mainstay Tommy Resort, believes the event is crucial for the island economy but concedes there is room for improvement.
“We accept constructive criticism, but there’s no reason why the Full Moon Party cannot come back when tourism opens up again.”
Calls have increased for a more sustainable and more organised and contained event, or even the permanent closure of the Full Moon Party. Organisers see the need for Covid-19 measures like masks and social distancing for the near future, but also look ahead to a slow evolution of the party. Attracting higher-quality businesses and better regulation could control the wild atmosphere enough to be sustainable and reduce criticism.
The island already boasts a vibrant counterculture seen with parties like Eden and Lost Paradise raging even if Full Moon Party is on hold. Fancy pool villas with stunning ocean views have increased on the island to cater to high-end tourists and families, and Koh Pha Ngan has become a destination for digital nomads avoiding city life, as co-working spaces have cropped up. The north of the islandhas a massive yoga and wellness community in the Sri Thanu area that’s been very profitable, even during the pandemic.
Still, with the amount of tourism supported by the monthly event, a permanent close down of the Full Moon Party is unlikely. Locals are eager to see the party, along with the customers it brings, returning to Haad Rin. Other full moon events have been tried around the world, but nothing has yet to compare to the magic of the massive all-night beach party. Many hope this year hiatus allows for improvements to create a party to evolve and sustain for years to come.
SOURCE: CNN
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Now Thailand’s Covid vaccine roll out has begun, it is starting to gather speed. The southern resort islands of Phuket and Koh Samui have made requests to the Public Health Ministry for enough doses to vaccinate the majority of the islands’ residents in anticipation of an early return to some semblance of tourism. Both holiday islands have a high reliance on tourist dollars.
Private businesses in Phuket have made a formal request for 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Public Health Minister (Phuket has a permanent population of around 400,000 at this time). Yesterday, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul claimed there would be “sufficient doses in the country and Thailand would have over 1 million doses if it could secure more doses next month”, according to the Bangkok Post. Reacting to Phuket’s private sector request…
“…the request would likely be approved since the government had secured 5 million doses for June and 10 million more each month after that.”
In addition to request for the the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Minister had already allocated doses of the Sinovac vaccine – 100,000 doses for Phuket and 50,000 for Koh Samui.
The Public Health Ministry is speeding up vaccinations in Phuket and Koh Samui to prepare them for the anticipated return of foreign tourists in July.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday spoke about the Phuket private sector’s request for 900,000 AstraZeneca doses, saying
The Minister also maintained that the Covid situation in Thailand was “under control” despite new clusters breaking out around the markets in Bang Khae, west of the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, and Samut Prakan, south and east of Bangkok.
A Bangkok Airways has been scheduled from Singapore direct to Koh Samui on July 1. The tourists would be quarantined under the Samui Sealed Route Model, according to the Tourism Association on the island. If the proposal goes to plan, Samui would be the first ‘bubble’ in Thailand to re-open to tourists, despite the restrictions that the ‘model’ requires, including 3 Covid tests and having their access to the island restricted for at least the first 7 days.
Despite the hype from Tourism Association of Koh Samui surrounding the Samui Sealed Route Model, it is still requires a quarantine with plenty of restrictions and unlikely to induce a flood of foreign tourists. Bangkok Airways has a monopoly on flights into Koh Samui.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July
Under the new safe and sealed foreign travel campaign “Samui Wonder Island,” foreign visitors will be able to visit Koh Samui under disease control measures starting in July.
Travellers will undergo a rapid Covid-19 swab test on their second or third day at the alternative state quarantine hotel or resort. The results will come back within 3 hours. If the results are negative, the tourists will be allowed to travel to certain areas of the island.
The areas under the sealed route model will be authorised by Koh Samui’s Department of Disease Control. Visitors will likely need to travel with a guide.
Travellers will be tested again on the seventh day of their stay before they can change accommodations and travel throughout Koh Samui and to the nearby islands Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao without a guide.
Visitors will be tested again on day 14 of their stay. If they are still negative for Covid-19, they will be able to travel throughout Thailand as normal.
Travellers under the safe and seal model will still need to meet all the requirements before entering Thailand, such as providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure.
Once in Koh Samui, travellers will need to scan the QR code for the Samui Health Pass to record their travel history. Pattaya News says the travellers will be tracked at all times while they are on the island.
Samui Wonder Island was recently approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Director of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Ratchakorn Poonsawad, says he expects to welcome the first visitors as early as July 1.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake
Thailand News Today | Thai gov won’t evacuate citizens from Myanmar, Suez Canal latest | March 29
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured
Phuket unemployment rates rise, average monthly income drops
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
Stuck ship partially freed, Thai exports look to bypass Suez
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok starting April 1
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
Thailand to improve safety for ziplining and adventure tourism
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
We took a poll in Phuket… re-opening the island in July
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy2 days ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Koh Samui1 day ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
- Events3 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Thailand3 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Thai Life2 days ago
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
- Thai Life2 days ago
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Ynwaps
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:05 pm
Most boring and overpriced island after the corrupted Phuket.
Bill
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:19 pm
Lipstick on a pig. Asq, testing, someone following you at all times. Not worth it.
Issan John
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:24 pm
Agreed, Bill.
An expensive 14 day ASQ, nothing more, for the tourist, and an absurd risk for minimal return for everyone else involved.
Bill
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:29 pm
Thanks IJ. Yea, and what if the person does end up positive (or false positive)…
Marco
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:31 pm
Eravate un paese libero e allegro ,siete diventati un paese militare e di cagasotto.secondo voi un turista deve sopportare tutto questo per venire in thailandia? Voi siete dei pazzi
Leonidas
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:52 pm
Will the guide take me to happy massage shop too?
Paulnou
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 3:21 pm
How can they dare to set up this new joke , its not yet April 1st Fool day !!!!
luca
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 3:54 pm
I can’t understand why they continue with this ASQ story, or are they so desperate that even a few hundred tourists are okay with them or they are just stupid.
Real tourism is freedom, if you have to be tested, checked and locked up, what kind of tourism is it?
As long as they do not vaccinate the necessary percentage of the population there will be no tourism, with today’s rhythms perhaps summer 2022 is the opening date
Issan John
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 3:55 pm
“Thanks IJ. Yea, and what if the person does end up positive (or false positive)”
The issue to me isn’t so much the problem for them if they (the tourist) test positive “on the fifteenth day”, but what about everyone else they’ve had contact with?
During days 2 – 7 they’ve been in contact with others on “sunset viewing, dinner cruises, yoga and spa treatments” and from days 8-15 anyone anywhere on Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao.
At present anything between 6 and 20 arrivals are testing positive in quarantine every day – most, very probably, being Thai returnees but at least some being foreigners who either caught the virus post pre-flight check or were still incubating the virus.
Some of those 6 – 20 per day will, inevitably, not test positive until after day 2 (but before day 15). Now, because of the more relaxed ASQ rules, not only will they have to be quarantined if they test positive but so will everyone they’ve come into contact with.
A totally unnecessary risk given the probable minimal return.
… and that’s without even considering the similar risk with at least 24% of those vaccinated with AZ’s vaccine who could still carry the virus but who will do even less ASQ, if any.
The only solution is what it’s always been – mass country-wide vaccination – and there’s NO chance of that happening by July 1, and very little chance of it happening by October 1.
Bill
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:07 pm
IJ. I see your point regarding people they are in contact with after arrival. They do mention that activities on ‘sealed routes’ will be away from other tourists, I guess it will be private dinner cruises then! However, we exist on different ends of the spectrum regarding the gravity of a covid infection and the proper course of action by governments.
G
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:33 pm
It’s irrelevant no one will come anyway. That’s been shown time and time again with these half baked schemes.
Issan John
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:47 pm
The most obvious point that’s somehow been missed in all the shouting by Phuket’s business interests is that Koh Samui should have been trialled BEFORE Phuket, starting on May 1 allowing time for two vaccinations, not after or in parallel two months later.
A massive opportunity for a gradual first step, completely missed.
A far smaller population so far fewer to vaccinate, and travel in and out that can be controlled far more easily with far less of a transient Thai population.
If Thailand’s going to potentially have it’s own Anthrax Island, far better for it to be Koh Samui than Phuket.
AC
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:52 pm
1.000 tourists in the first week of July ? It looks like that the Ko Samui tourism president got the wrong clairvoyance crystal ball …
I live in West Europe still waiting for the health authorities to call me for the vaccine and most of international airlines are still grounded. On one side , how can they espect tourists to reach Tailand,, by bus,by car on foot, and on the other all the restrictions won’t stimulate tourism at all.
Jason
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:58 pm
All of this is too soon. The opening of Phuket has more chance of happening than this. I understand the desire of the tourist industry to reopen, but it needs to have a gradual plan of reintroduction that has steps and a certain path. The people have had enough of “false starts”.
EdwardV
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:10 pm
Why would a tourist visit Kho Samui and quarantine for 7 days instead of traveling to Phuket and being free of quarantine? Even if your intent is to make it to Kho Samui, it’s better to spend those first 7 days in Phuket and then travel onward. They are fooling themselves if they think 1K tourist will willingly go into quarantine the first week of July. Just not going to happen.
Jesus Monroe
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:12 pm
Pop the champayne………
Issan John
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:36 pm
“However, we exist on different ends of the spectrum regarding the gravity of a covid infection and the proper course of action by governments.”
Indeed we do, Bill, but what matters isn’t what “we” think but the reality of what Thais think, and after a year of being told and believing that it’s serious they’re not going to change now.
Even if, for the sake of argument, you’re correct and it’s all a big storm in a teacup that will only affect the number of fatalities not the economy when there’s a backlash if anything goes wrong.
At best 1% of the population (those on Phuket) stand to gain while the other 99% (those elsewhere) stand to lose.
That’s a pretty poor risk.
Far better, surely, to try it out on Koh Samui FIRST, without Phuket as an option, so that Jason would have it as the first step in his “gradual plan” and Ed V’s tourists would have the choice of Samui or nothing?
If it works, then two months later Phuket would be the next logical step, and if it doesn’t and Samui becomes Anthrax Island for a while, so what?
LaughingOutLoudAgain
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 6:58 pm
About 63,000 people live on Koh Samui.
70 percent vaccinated would be about 44,000
Good luck with that one. I doubt that many poor Thai people would come forward and get the vaccine, even if free. Even if given 2 years.
And add to that, I haven’t seen any evidence anywhere in Thailand where the government has its act together as it relates to anything about the vaccine or rollout.
Another false information release to the media, about another program that’s going to get magical international tourists flocking to Thailand or specific regions of Thailand.
Wait… I hear a song playing…
Dream On (Aerosmith)
David Mann
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 8:27 pm
AC, I’m also in Western Europe though luckily in the U.K. and have had my first vaccination a couple of weeks ago with my second set for May. I don’t think the Thais hope to get many European, Australian or American tourists in July. This is all aimed at Asian tourists, particularly Chinese and Indian. Maybe by October things will improve all round, but I still think 2022 is the more realistic option to have a vacation in Thailand.
By the way, anyone else got a problem with replying to a particular comment. Seems they have stopped the threads of replies to individual postings here?
LondonAl
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 8:38 pm
Some utter rubbish here from the doom mongers, over 25m vaccinated in UK, according to John “at least” 24% could be carrying the virus, that’s 6m people which is rather a lot, so odd that the case and death numbers are plummeting here and we haven’t heard of a single vaccinated person testing positive or passing it on to family members, etc.
I repeat for the umpteenth time, if you have had 2 jabs along with a negative test before you leave and another when you arrive YOU DON’T HAVE COVID!
James R
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 9:52 pm
Don’t bother with the virus tests as it seems Thai people have ‘magic blood’ as can be seen from the number of reported cases over the last year.
In the West we have detected millions of people with the virus, many hundreds of thousands dead, so a lock down happens and the cases go down to almost zero, then we open up again and another wave of deaths happens.
Yet Thailand can carry on as though nothing has happened, the shops, restaurants, bars etc are all open, millions of people rubbing shoulders each day and no significant number of cases.
It is illogical but everyone including the farangs in Thailand believe it.
I do not know the fact we had hospitals overflowing in the UK by going there myself to see them or because there are piles of bodies in the street, I know the figures from the news and reports from doctors, such news must all be being suppressed in Thailand.
Unless they have ‘magic blood of course, oh and you do actually have to test people to know if they have had/got the virus in the first place.
EdwardV
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:39 pm
“isn’t what “we” think but the reality of what Thais think” – I would argue it isn’t really what Thais think that matters either. Its only what the government thinks when it really comes down to it. Should a country only do what it’s people want? Most of the time yes, but not always. Sometimes what they want isn’t the best for the country. I’m not saying that is the case here, but there are plenty of examples in history to prove the point. Are you honestly saying only 1% of the Phuket population stands to gain from reopening? Get rich, yes. However anyone who goes from the ranks of unemployed to employed, anyone who can reopen their small business stands to gain. It does make more sense to have tried this experiment with Kho Samui first. Just seems there is something bigger driving this toward accepting a larger risk. Maybe the Thai economy is doing much worse than is generally believed? That Thai economist who use to work for the IMF and is posting OPeds in the BP sure thinks so.