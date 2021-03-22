“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July | Thaiger

Under the new safe and sealed foreign travel campaign “Samui Wonder Island,” foreign visitors will be able to visit Koh Samui under disease control measures starting in July.

Travellers will undergo a rapid Covid-19 swab test on their second or third day at the alternative state quarantine hotel or resort. The results will come back within 3 hours. If the results are negative, the tourists will be allowed to travel to certain areas of the island.

The areas under the sealed route model will be authorised by Koh Samui’s Department of Disease Control. Visitors will likely need to travel with a guide.

Travellers will be tested again on the seventh day of their stay before they can change accommodations and travel throughout Koh Samui and to the nearby islands Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao without a guide.

Visitors will be tested again on day 14 of their stay. If they are still negative for Covid-19, they will be able to travel throughout Thailand as normal.

Travellers under the safe and seal model will still need to meet all the requirements before entering Thailand, such as providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure.

Once in Koh Samui, travellers will need to scan the QR code for the Samui Health Pass to record their travel history. Pattaya News says the travellers will be tracked at all times while they are on the island.

Samui Wonder Island was recently approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Director of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Ratchakorn Poonsawad, says he expects to welcome the first visitors as early as July 1.

