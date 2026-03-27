Italian drug user arrested on Kon Chang after argument with Thai wife

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 27, 2026, 5:12 PM
50 1 minute read
Italian drug user arrested on Kon Chang after argument with Thai wife | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Crime Asia

Koh Chang police arrested an Italian man for drug use today, March 27, after a caretaker at his rented house called officers to intervene in a violent argument between him and his Thai wife.

Koh Chang Police Station officers were called to the couple’s home at about 9.50am and found them arguing outside the accommodation. Police identified the Italian man as Giovanni Leano Candido and his wife as 36 year old Bang-on Suphawadee.

According to the Crime Asia Facebook page, Bang-on told police her husband appeared to be under the influence of drugs and allegedly assaulted her during the dispute.

Police said Candido showed suspicious behaviour, prompting officers to administer a urine test, which returned a positive result. A further medical check at Koh Chang Hospital confirmed methamphetamine in his system.

Officers searched the property and found more than one gramme of crystal methamphetamine on a table next to the couple’s bed. Police said the drugs were concealed in a waist bag.

Italian drug user arrested on Koh Chang
Photo via Facebook/ Crime Asia

Candido reportedly confessed to possessing and using drugs, telling police he bought the substance from a man in the Kai Bae area of the island.

He was taken to the police station and charged with using and possessing a Category 1 narcotic. Under Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act, the offence carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

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The report did not say whether Bang-on plans to pursue legal action over the alleged domestic violence.

Drug use
Photo by billinelko via Canva

In a similar case involving foreign drug suspects, three foreigners, including one Israeli man and two Australian nationals, were arrested on Koh Pha Ngan two weeks ago. Police seized a large quantity of drugs and said the suspects were supplying narcotics to tourists on the island.

Earlier this month, a British national was arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area for allegedly distributing cocaine to tourists.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 27, 2026, 5:12 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.