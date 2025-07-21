Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video)

Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video)
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

A Chinese woman lost her life after being struck by a falling tree during a heavy thunderstorm in Phuket yesterday, July 20. Her husband sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Officers from Chalong Police Station responded to the fatal tree fall at approximately 5.30pm on Koh Hey Beach in Chalong sub-district, Mueang district, Phuket. Locals who witnessed the incident already rushed the couple to hospital before police arrived.

Police later informed Phuket Hotnews that the deceased was 53 year old Wang Yang, who suffered fatal injuries from a large tree branch.

Witnesses told officers that Wang and her husband arrived at the beach with a tour group at around 3.30pm. The couple was seen relaxing on seats beneath a tree when a severe thunderstorm struck, causing the tree to collapse on them. Her husband reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Wang’s body is currently undergoing a post-mortem examination at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Photo via Facebook/ Bo Moodzy BL

Officials are urging both locals and tourists to avoid sitting or standing under or near trees during storms. In response to the incidents, provincial officials have begun inspecting public parks and roadside trees for safety. Several large trees have been either trimmed or relocated away from residential areas and roads.

Photo via Facebook/ Bo Moodzy BL

Today, July 21, a flash flood and landslide warning was issued for Phuket due to ongoing heavy rainfall. The downpour has been attributed to Tropical Storm Wipha, which is currently centred over Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province, China.

Photo via Facebook/ Bo Moodzy BL

Typhoon Wipha is forecast to move into northern Vietnam tomorrow, July 22, before gradually weakening. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the following provinces in Thailand are expected to be affected:

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet
  • Northeast: Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and surrounding provinces
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Phang Nga

