A 21 year old woman suffered a broken arm when a tree fell on her motorcycle during a strong wind, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The accident occurred at 11pm, yesterday, on May 12 on the Phanat Nikhom-Nong Samet road in Mueang district, Chon Buri province. Emergency services were called to the scene by the Sawang Het Ban Thung Hiang Foundation.

Upon arrival, they found Kanyanat lying by the roadside with a broken right arm, next to her damaged Yamaha motorcycle. A large tree had fallen, blocking the road entirely.

Kanyanat Boonkoon explained that she was on her way to work when strong winds caused the tree to fall onto her and her motorcycle. Mos, a 32 year old witness at the scene, stated that he heard a loud crack and turned to see the tree collapse across the road, coincidentally as Kanyanat was passing by. He quickly contacted the police and emergency services for assistance.

Chuanakorn Khunnawut, an official from the Sawang Het Ban Thung Hiang Foundation, reported that they provided initial first aid before transporting Kanyanat to Phanat Nikhom Hospital. They also coordinated with local administrative officers to remove the tree and clear the road.

Chuanakorn urged local police to take precautionary measures during the rainy season, particularly as strong winds pose a risk of causing large roadside trees to fall, endangering motorists. He suggested trimming branches to prevent further accidents, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a powerful storm bringing heavy rain and strong winds caused a tree to collapse onto a shelter in Bangkok, killing 51 year old Buala.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of May 11, was investigated by Police Lieutenant Colonel Pipatchai Panphim, deputy inspector at Thammasala Police Station. It occurred in Soi Phutthamonthon Sai 3, Soi 18, located in Salathammasop subdistrict, Thawi Watthana district.