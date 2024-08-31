Thai baby girl’s early birth on rescue vehicle sparks lottery buzz

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:45, 31 August 2024| Updated: 14:45, 31 August 2024
A 30 year old woman gave birth to her fourth child in a rescue vehicle on the way to Samut Sakhon Hospital. Residents are now speculating on the vehicle’s registration number for the upcoming lottery draw.

The Bang Khun Thian Civil Defense Volunteers (OPPR) in Bangkok received a call yesterday about a woman in labour at her home near Phra Pradaeng Road. Volunteers immediately rushed to the scene to assist and transport her to Samut Sakhon Hospital.

Upon arrival, volunteers found the woman, Sirikwun, experiencing severe abdominal pain and her waters had broke. Without delay, they began transporting her to the hospital. However, as the vehicle reached Bang Bon intersection on Kanchanaphisek Road, it became evident that the baby was arriving sooner than expected. The volunteers stopped the vehicle and delivered the baby.

One of the volunteers, Charoen Phutthaya, recounted the incident, stating that he received the call at 9am regarding a woman in labour near Phra Pradaeng Road. He prepared the necessary first aid equipment and set off to the location. Upon arrival, the rescue volunteers found Sirikwun in significant pain with fluid leaking.

Related news

“The baby was born at 9.30am inside the vehicle. It’s a healthy baby girl.”

Charoen added that the mother had mentioned her due date was September 17, which makes the baby around two weeks premature.

Following the birth, the Erawan Medical System team was contacted for additional support, and both mother and baby were transferred to Samut Sakhon Hospital for further care.

The vehicle in which the baby was born had the registration number 2005, while Charoen’s volunteer code was 369. Residents have taken note of these numbers, considering them potentially lucky for the upcoming lottery draw, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, as the lottery draw approaches, locals and tourists flock to Kham Chanod Wang Nakin, the mystical land of the serpent king, to pray to Phor Pu Si Sutho and Mae Ya Si Prathumma for blessings and fortune.

