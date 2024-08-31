Car swerves, causes fatal crash in Khon Kaen

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A car swerved in front of a pickup truck yesterday at 9.56pm, causing it to lose control and flip onto its side before being hit by another vehicle, resulting in one death and two injuries.

CCTV footage from Sanan Lab Kom restaurant, located by Mittraphap Road, captured the moment when a pickup truck traveling towards Bangkok was cut off by a car. The impact caused the pickup to veer across the lanes into oncoming traffic and flip onto its side. A red sedan then collided forcefully with the overturned pickup, causing further chaos. The red car subsequently crossed into the parallel lane, startling diners at the nearby restaurant, who jumped up from their seats in shock.

Following the crash, Police Colonel Yosawat Kaewsuebthannit from Khon Kaen Police Station instructed Lieutenant Colonel Surasak Klajohor to inspect the scene. Three vehicles were involved in the accident on Mittraphap Road. A red MG car with licence plate number ขอ 7992 from Khon Kaen had its front end severely damaged. Nearby, a white Isuzu pickup truck with licence plate number ผษ 3149 also from Khon Kaen was found, its cargo bed filled with fermented fish sauce containers. In the parallel lane, a silver Toyota Vios with licence plate number 9 กอ 5879 from Bangkok had noticeable damage on the driver’s side door.

Rescue teams transported the drivers of both sedans to Srinagarind Hospital. Inside the pickup, 28 year old Sukit Sombun from Nong Phonngam, Kaset Sombun district, Chaiyaphum province was found dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sukit had been transporting fermented fish sauce from Udon Thani to Bangkok. At the time of the crash, he was driving in the far-right lane when the car swerved in front of him, leading to the loss of control and the subsequent collision.

Police are currently gathering statements from the injured parties to piece together the full details of the accident, reported KhaoSod.