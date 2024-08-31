Young thief arrested in Buriram after stealing 2-million-baht valuables

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young thief broke into the home of a retired police colonel, taking numerous valuables. Within a month, he managed to rob four houses, amassing items worth over 2 million baht.

Police investigators from Buriram province, along with city police, arrested 26 year old Khamron near a canal behind Big C in Ban Suan Khrua, Isaan subdistrict. Khamron worked as a spray painter at a local garage. His arrest followed a spree of burglaries targeting luxurious homes and government officials’ residences, four in total, all within a single month.

Most recently, on Thursday afternoon, August 29, Khamron broke into the home of retired Police Colonel Sanong Wannakot, formerly the chief of Lam Plai Mat Police Station. He made off with various valuables, including gold jewellery, collectible coins, and gold-framed amulets, worth over 1 million baht. In addition to the colonel’s home, Khamron also broke into the homes of a school principal and three other victims, stealing numerous items.

Following his arrest, police took Khamron to identify the crime scenes and retrieve additional stolen goods. The haul included gold necklaces, gold bars, old banknotes from Thailand and abroad, collectible coins, silk fabrics, and over 100 other items, with an estimated value of at least 2 million baht.

During interrogation, the 26 year old confessed to breaking into all four homes and stealing the valuables. He admitted to hiding the stolen items at his house and gradually selling some of them. He targeted these homes during the day, knowing that the owners were usually at work and the houses were vacant.

When questioned if he knew one of the homes belonged to a retired police colonel, Khamron claimed he was unaware until he saw photographs and a nameplate inside the house. Realising it was a police officer’s home, he quickly fled the scene.

The daring young thief was subsequently handed over to the investigating officers along with the recovered stolen items for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

