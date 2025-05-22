Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month

The Ministry of Labour will be hosting a significant job fair in Bangkok next month, presenting over 600,000 opportunities across various age groups to enhance national employment and prepare the workforce for future demands.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that Job Expo Thailand 2025 will take place June 6-8 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The event will feature 500,000 domestic positions and an additional 100,000 roles abroad.

In addition to job offerings, the expo will include activities designed to boost workers’ skills and encourage exploration of new career paths, with an anticipated attendance of over 80,000 visitors.

The workforce faces challenges such as declining numbers due to low birth rates, an ageing population, and technological disruptions like the increasing use of artificial intelligence. More than 60% of workers lack the skills required by businesses, which is a government priority to address.

The upcoming job expo is part of the government’s initiative to enhance job opportunities for all age groups, ensure income security, and improve overall quality of life. The Ministry of Labour, alongside the Social Security Office, has allocated a budget of 20 billion baht to aid business liquidity, allowing each business to apply for loans up to 50 million baht for job-creating investments.

An additional 100 billion baht fund has been set aside for a soft loan programme aimed at workers insured under the Social Security Act who wish to start their businesses. Loans ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 baht will be available to each worker, reported Bangkok Post.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, director of the Department of Employment, stated that over 170 recruitment agencies would participate in the Job Expo. A special zone will be designated for the elderly and people with disabilities, providing consultancy and suitable job opportunities, as well as activities to inspire entrepreneurship.

For those unable to attend the event, employment opportunities can be explored through the Thai Mee Ngan Tham and Khon Tham Ngan applications.