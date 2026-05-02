Masked robber steals 1.6 million baht in gold from Samut Sakhon mall

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 2, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read
Masked robber steals 1.6 million baht in gold from Samut Sakhon mall | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A lone gunman wearing a rider’s jacket robbed a gold shop inside a Samut Sakhon mall at gunpoint on Thursday evening, making off with 23 baht weight of gold jewellery worth over 1.6 million baht. Police have set up a pursuit team.

At 7.40pm on May 1, the 191 radio centre at Samut Sakhon Provincial Police Command received a report of an armed robbery at Yaowarat Bangkok Gold Shop, located inside a department store in Moo 4, Ko Khok subdistrict, Mueang district.

Region 7 commissioner Pisit Tanprasert, Samut Sakhon provincial police chief Teeradej Atipakul, Ko Khok Police Station chief Chakkraphong Trabdee, and investigation deputy superintendent Chaiphum Chalorngphum were informed and led officers to the scene.

Masked robber steals 1.6 million baht in gold from Samut Sakhon mall | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Staff at the shop said the suspect was a man approximately 170 centimetres tall, wearing a rider’s jacket and a balaclava to conceal his face. He walked into the store, drew a short automatic pistol, threatened employees, then leapt over a glass display counter, snatched the gold jewellery, and fled the mall on foot.

Pisit ordered investigative teams from Ko Khok Police Station, Samut Sakhon Provincial Police, and Region 7 to track the suspect’s escape route as quickly as possible. Forensic officers have collected latent fingerprints from the scene to support the investigation, reported KhaoSod.

In another separated incident, two Chinese nationals, 27 year old Zou Qintao and 18 year old Song Haolong, were arrested after robbing a gold shop in Chok Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima. The pair stole 30 gold rings worth 380,000 baht, threatening staff with a gun and smashing a display counter with a hammer before fleeing in a rented white Toyota sedan. Police traced them through Chinese-brand cigarette butts left at the scene and tracked their vehicle to a rental shop in Prawet district, Bangkok, where they were arrested. The suspects claimed they committed the robbery after running out of money during a holiday.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 2, 2026, 11:15 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.