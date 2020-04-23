Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces | The Thaiger

Weather
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Thailand’s northeastern, central and eastern provinces are threatened with tropical storm today. The country is currently in the shoulder season transitioning from the dry season to the wet season. Traditionally, Songkran, on April 13 each year, is the celebration of the coming wet season, coinciding with the Thai New Year.
“According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure wedge will move down from southern China and this may trigger a tropical storm, lightning strikes and hail storms in some areas of the northeastern region in the next 24 hours. Locals are advised to stay indoors and refrain from sheltering under advertising boards or trees that may be uprooted by the storm.”
The TMD says that there is a “rather strong high-pressure system covering north-eastern Thailand and the South China Sea, which is expected to extend to the Central and eastern Thailand today, while hot to very hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand”.
Chiang Mai, again, is heading for over-40C temperatures today with a threat of storms. Khon Kaen will be a slightly milder 34C today. Phetchabun, right in the centre of central Thailand, is heading for 36C today with a possibility of rain storms.
Hot News
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Yesterday at 3 pm the director of Ban Hua Na Lao school in the Phetchabun province (central Thailand), 59 year old Narongwit Phakham turned himself in to Ban Tiew Police after being accused of molesting a student at his school.
Following up on a video clip of the school director allegedly molesting the schoolgirl in his school office, police officials requested an arrest warrant from the Phetchabun Provincial Court.
The video went viral on social media last week.
Narongwit refused to answer any questions from the media and says he would only give details in the court.
Deputy Chief Police of Petchabum Colonel Chaiyach Chaemachan reveals that the man was charged in court with indecent assault of a minor aged under 13 years of age. The crime is punishable to a maximum of 15 years in jail or 500,000 baht fine, or both.
The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.
The girl’s parents have already given their statements to police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded last year. She was in her Prathom 6 or last year of primary school.
SOURCE: Thairath / The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Car thief rammed as the owners take matters into their own hands
A car thief has been apprehended by the owner of the car he stole. Police in the central Samut Sakhon province, just west of Bangkok, arrested 32 year old Not Jeankow on Monday. The theft took place at around half past midnight at a used car lot. ‘Not’ already had a warrant out for motor vehicle theft and broke the nationwide curfew to steal the car.
On Saturday, Not visited Karnika Raksakorn, the owner of a secondhand car dealership. Pretending he was going to buy a car ‘Not’ grabbed the keys to a Bronze Toyota Altis while Karnika looked away. Karnika didn’t notice the missing keys at the time. The car had the license plate 9867.
Then after midnight, ‘Not’ returned to the lot and simply drove the car away. Later on Sunday, officials learned that the stolen car was spotted on the roads but the suspect, and the car, escaped before they arrived on the scene.
Authorities kept an eye on the roads in the area, believing he would return. On Monday Pisek Kaewpila, the 37 year old son in law of Karnika, drove around searching for the missing vehicle. Someone called him and said the thief had gone into a house to fetch a phone. Pisek drove to the house, but ‘Not’ saw a car coming and quickly drove away. Pisek notified police and kept following the suspect.
Pisek then made a spontaneous decision to drive into the stolen car. ‘Not’ tried to escape but police arrived just in time and arrested him, taking as evidence the now-damaged car. It’s not clear who is going to pay for the damage repairs.
‘Not’ had previously stolen 2 motorbikes and sold them in the Nong Khaem District of Bangkok.
SOURCES: Thai Residents | KhaosodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
Thai citizens throughout the Kingdom have been struggling to earn enough money to survive as the government continues to enforce new measures of the state of emergency to reduce Covid-19 infections. Here are some opinions of local Thai citizens collected by the Bangkok Post.
• Kanchanaburi province (west coast of Thailand) was a popular tourist attraction where people who wanted to see Thailand’s historical events, but many of those who depended on tourism are now struggling. The historical Burma Railway bridge over the Kwai Yai River in Kanchanaburi has now been silent after tourists and vendors chose to stay home.
• Lottery vendors are currently earning as little as 80 baht per day despite attempting to sell tickets in areas that used to attract visitors. The Government Lottery Office has also postponed its April 1 draw to May 16, making it even harder for local lottery vendors trying to make ends meet. A source reports that lottery vendors used to earn at least 1,000 baht each day.
• Being aware of the current situation, some citizens have organised themselves to help people most affected by distributing meals for free. One group who calls itself ‘Muang Kan Volunteers’ has been providing 500 meal packages per day and including masks and hand sanitiser for those who can not afford to feed themselves at the moment.
• In Chai Nat (north of Bangkok), Suparat Nilrasamee, a trader who used to sell somtam (papaya salad) in Hankha district, was disappointed she did not qualify for the government’s 5,000-baht payouts due to miscommunication during the application process. Ms Suparat said her somtam business has been passed down through generations, but the government classified her as an agriculture agent. She says she is disappointed the government can disburse money to those who dismiss the aid as “small change”, while those who need to buy milk powder for infants were rejected.
• CCTV footage showed a young couple and their child riding a motorbike and snatching six eggs worth 57 baht while the stall owner was not looking. Komsan Rasrima (owner of the stall), then put up a sign asking the couple to stop stealing and ask him for the eggs instead, which he was happy to give away.
• In Trat (boarding Cambodia), farmers are reporting a huge fall in rambutan prices. Pornladda Niangnim, a rambutan farmer, says she has had to also deal with wild elephants damaging her crops. She says the price of rambutans has dropped to only 20 baht per kilogram, forcing her to take on debt to save her business.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Bangkok, before and after. A birds-eye view.
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
PM says he won’t bow to pressure on easing emergency restrictions
Bangkok to cut checkpoints from 89 to 52
Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free
Thailand testing experimental Covid-19 vaccine on animals
Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse
Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday)
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Bangkok4 days ago
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
- Coronavirus Age4 days ago
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Coronavirus Cases4 days ago
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
- Opinion4 days ago
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready