Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un? | The Thaiger

Hot News
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Although North Korean media has not mentioned anything about Kim Jong Un’s health, or whereabouts, there is intense international speculation that Kin Jong Un has fallen ill due to cardiovascular problems. It was first mentioned after CNN’s chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto kept claiming that “Kim Jong Un was in grave danger after surgery.”
However, South Korea’s presidential office said Mr Kim seems to be handling state affairs as usual and that it had no information about the rumours regarding his health. 2 South Korean government officials have also rejected the CNN report and South Korea’s presidential Blue House said there were no unusual signs from North Korea. China, North Korea’s only major ally has also dismissed the reports.
Due to the lack of credible information from the secretive nation it will be difficult for any nation to get answers on exactly what is happening inside North Korea. Many will be watching closely for any signs of movement in North Korean politics and news programs.
US President Donald Trump, who held historic summits with Kim Jong Un in 2018 and 2019, in an attempt to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons, says, as far as he knows, the reports had not been confirmed and he “did not put much credence in them.”
“I just hope he’s doing fine, I’ve had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. And I’d like to see him do well. We’ll see how he does. We don’t know if the reports are true.”
Propaganda about Kim’s health first arose due to his absence on the anniversary of the birthday of North Korea’s founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim-il Sung, on April 15. The day is classified as one of the most important state holidays in North Korea.
Speculation often surfaces about North Korea’s leadership based on attendance at important state events.
It was a missed parade in 2008 which led to questions about Mr Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il’s health. It was later revealed he had suffered a stroke, and his health deteriorated until his death in 2011. There were no whispers of anything unusual in the days preceding the announcement of his death.
Today, the main headlines from KCNA (Korean Central News Agency) did not include any news on the leader of North Korea. The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper also carried older or undated remarks attributed to Kim in articles about the economy, the textile industry, city development, and other topics.
As usual, Kim’s name was plastered all over the newspaper, However it seems that his whereabouts were concealed. Or no one knew.
A website run by North Korean defectors, Daily NK, published claims that Mr Kim had been struggling with cardiovascular problems since August 2019 and was believed to be hospitalised on April 12. However the story’s English version carried a correction on Tuesday to say the report was based on a single unnamed source in North Korea, not multiple as it sated in the previous article.
“His health had deteriorated since August due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork, and he was now receiving treatment at a villa in the Mount Myohyang resort north of the capital Pyongyang.” reported the Daily NK
Thae Yong Ho, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to London who defected to South Korea in 2016, said state media’s extended silence is unusual because it had been quick to previously dispel questions about the status of its leadership.
“Every time there is controversy about (Kim), North Korea would take action within days to show he is alive and well,”
“His absence from the April 15 anniversary worship, in particular, is unprecedented.”
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.
Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.
“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”
“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”
The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.
Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.
He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.
“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…
- How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak,
- How to help poor people affected by the crisis
- How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”
Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.
Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”
“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”
Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).
In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”
“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
PM says he won’t bow to pressure on easing emergency restrictions
In a public address after yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha said he will not bow to increasing private and public pressure to ease restrictions and closures of businesses caused by Covid-19. Prayut stated that the priority is the health of the public, and that although he deeply sympathises and understands the pain of the people, with an estimated ten million out of work currently, he must ensure a potential second wave doesn’t take place before reopening the country’s economy.
Prayut also said government officials are being asked to find ways to help the millions out of work and with closed businesses, without simply going down the road of financial aid and simply giving out more money. He gave the example of alleviating electricity bills for certain groups.
Th PM also suggested that private business owners who want to reopen offer suggestions to the government on how such openings could be done in medium and high risk sectors like shopping and entertainment, while ensuring social distancing, hygiene measures and other actions to control the spread of the virus. He added that businesses can’t find a way to do so they won’t be allowed to open in the near future.
Prayut also thanked the many private sector individuals and businesses that are helping with charity events across the nation and helping those in need, but urged them to ensure they contact local authorities and follow proper social distancing and line management strategies at their events.
The PM concluded by saying the Cabinet and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet at the end of the month to discuss any possible easing of restrictions or closures.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit confirmed today that decision on lifting or easing emergency restrictions will be decided this month by the CCSA, which will also issue a new directive regarding the operation of shopping malls.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse
“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,”
Sexual harassment is a hot-button issue in many countries, today, with awareness rising of a topic which has long been unaddressed and taboo. Yesterday the Thai government pledged to protect victims who come forward and to investigate complaints of sexual abuse, reportedly experienced by 20% of Thai women.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government wants more women to report sexual assault in the workplace and the Cabinet has unveiled plans to shield those who do from unfair dismissals.
“The prime minister has stressed that disciplinary action will be taken (against wrongdoers) and that those who file complaints are protected.”
Few details about the campaign emerged about how it would implement the measures but the administration vowed to set up a walk-in centre in Bangkok where the general public could report sexual abuse.
A survey conducted last year by market research firm YouGov found one in five Thais experienced sexual harassment. According to the UN, nearly 90% of rape cases go unreported.
The global #MeToo movements encouraging women around the world to speak up appears to have had little effect in Thailand, despite local efforts. But rights groups say yesterday’s move will encourage more women to come forward.
“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,” according to the director of the Foundation for Women.
“We need to ensure that they are protected and will not be laid off or prevented from being promoted.”
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
PM says he won’t bow to pressure on easing emergency restrictions
Bangkok to cut checkpoints from 89 to 52
Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free
Thailand testing experimental Covid-19 vaccine on animals
Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse
Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
2 Songkhla immigration officers infected with Covid-19, 70 at risk
Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style
Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Travel and tourism in the Land of Smiles – 12 predictions
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday)
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
Government only has enough to pay 5,000 baht aid package for 1 month – PM
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
- Bangkok3 days ago
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
- Coronavirus Age3 days ago
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
- Economy4 days ago
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok temple ordered to stop handouts due to huge queues