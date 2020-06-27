Despite recent denials, NokScoot is closing down | The Thaiger

Transport
Despite recent denials, NokScoot is closing down
The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed another victim – regional budget airline NokScoot is closing down. The company’s board of directors decided yesterday to liquidate the airline, the decision to be announced in a general meeting of shareholders held in 2 weeks. The move will leave around 450 staff unemployed, except the few who will remain to work on the liquidation process. The company promises to pay full benefits in accordance with Thai law.
NokScoot is a joint venture between Singapore-based Scoot and SET-listed Nok Airlines. Nok, a domestic budget carrier established in 2004, holds 51% of the shares and Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, holds the remaining 49%. Thai Airways, now in bankruptcy, holds a 13.28% stake in Nok Airlines.
NokScoot operated medium and long haul Asian routes to 7 cities in China and 3 in Japan, as well as New Delhi, Singapore and Taipei, from its base at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, it was struggling due to intense competition from other low cost carriers. According to one board member:
“Unprecedented challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic have further exacerbated the situation Consequently, Scoot does not see a path to recovery and sustainable growth for NokScoot. In considering other possible alternatives, Scoot also offered to sell its 49 percent stake in NokScoot to Nok Air for a nominal sum of 1 Thai Baht. This was not taken up. We regrettably had to then make the joint decision to move ahead with the liquidation. Thailand remains an important market for the Singapore Airlines Group. Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot are committed to continuing to serve customers in Thailand with their existing operations.”
There was speculation the company would go out of business after it announced employee layoffs.
NokScoot will return 3 aircraft from it 5-jet fleet to the parent company in Singapore by the end of June.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government agency issues guidelines to help Thailand’s souvenir suppliers
Thailand’s Department of Industrial Promotion says it is working on ways to help the country’s souvenir makers recover from the devastation wreaked by the Covid-19 lock-down. Speaking to Nation Thailand, Nattapol Rangsitpol, director-general of the DIP, says the latest advice complements the government’s stimulus campaign Tiew Pan Suk (Trips to Share Happiness), aimed at boosting domestic tourism and the local economy.
“The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the economic value of the souvenir business to less than 30 billion baht from February to April, compared to 100 billion baht in the previous year, due to a drop in the number of tourists. Hence, we are encouraging domestic travel, so 11 million local tourists can compensate for approximately 28% of revenue lost from the lack of foreign tourists.”
“Souvenir makers should look at diversifying their offerings, creating new items while improving manufacturing methods. In addition, Nattapol advises souvenir producers to make better use of social media as a marketing tool, alongside other avenues for promotion. He says they will need to find new ways of reducing their costs and taking risks, adding that they will have the DIP’s support.
“DIP is ready to provide business advice, such as how to operate or expand, for community enterprises, agriculture entrepreneurs as well as job seekers.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many Thais face salary cuts, job loss due to pandemic, survey finds
The coronavirus pandemic has already led many into financial difficulties, some being put on temporary leave from their jobs, and others losing their jobs altogether. A recent survey shows that 1 in 4 workers lost their jobs as a result of the impacts of the pandemic crippling the economy. A significant percentage of those that kept their jobs say the pandemic negatively impacted their pay cheques.
The survey done by the job search firm JobsDB interviewed 1,400 Thai employees and 400 employers. They found that 9% lost their jobs, 16% were placed on temporary leave and 45% of people that kept their job say their pay was impacted. Some people took a salary cut of 11% to 20% , others had no bonuses or salary increases.
“The hardest hit group are those with a monthly salary below 16,000 bah.”
Back in May, the Thai Chamber of Commerce said millions of people could lose their jobs due to lockdown measures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
On Monday the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration will hold a significant meeting, led by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, to decide several major issues of importance to Thailand as well as foreigners hoping to come into the country. The issues to be discussed and expected to be resolved are:
- An official decision on “Phase 5” relief measures and the date of relaxation. This includes bars, pubs, nightclubs, karaokes, live music venues and others that have been closed since March due to the Emergency Decree. The CCSA has previously announced they aim to start Phase 5 on July 1, with a list of proposed rules and regulations disclosed at a press conference earlier this week. Monday’s meeting will make a final decision on going ahead with this phase and the final rules for nightlife-related venues. Schools are also a major part of Phase 5 relief and are scheduled to start classes next week, while nightlife owners have been cautioned to prepare for reopening, but await final orders.
- A decision on whether children living near the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, and who generally attend Thai schools, will be allowed to attend the new school semester.
- “Possibly” a final decision between the government and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on the lifting of the current ban on inbound international travel, allowing a limited number of foreigners into the country. Current indications are that those holding work permits, some medical tourists, diplomats and a limited number of those with Thai dependents will be the first to be allowed. No general opening for tourists is expected.
- A decision on the recommendation by the National Security Council that the Emergency Decree be extended for an additional month. If approved, it will need approval from the Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.
- Easing social distancing measures at some venues, especially transportation. Phase 5, if finalised, is expected to see a significant rise in the use of public transportation, and as a result proposals to ease social distancing on buses and trains are likely to be approved. “Travel bubble” discussions have been suspended until August and further review of the Covid-19 situation worldwide
The meeting, originally scheduled for yesterday, was postponed until Monday due to the PM’s commitment to an Asean conference.
