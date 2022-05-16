TripAdvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best Awards includes 2 Thai hotels

Online travel company, TripAdvisor, has released its list of the 25 best hotels in the world for 2022 and it includes 2 Thai properties. The “Traveller’s Choice 2022 – Best of the Best Awards” ranks the Pimalai Resort and Spa, on Koh Lanta, in Krabi province, at number 12 and Sukhumvit Park – Marriott Executive Apartments in Bangkok at number 16.

Pimalai was chosen for its hospitality and for being the “perfect place” to honeymoon, while Sukhumvit Park was chosen for location and service. Thai PBS World reports that a number of other Southeast Asian properties also made the top 25, including The Padma Resort Ubud in Indonesia, The Lotte Hotel Hanoi in Vietnam, The Royal Purnama in Indonesia, and Jaya House River Park in Cambodia.

The full list can be seen HERE.

The Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Awards rank hotels on the quality and quantity of guest reviews and ratings, taking each TripAdvisor sub-category into account, between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

This year, the top hotels in Thailand, according to TripAdvisor, are as follows:

1. Pimalai Resort and Spa, Koh Lanta

2. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments

3. Melia, Koh Samui

4. Vana Belle, Koh Samui

5. Layana Resort and Spa, Koh Lanta

SOURCE: Thai PBS World