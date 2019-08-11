Air Asia welcomes new-age long-haul A330 neo to its fleet | The Thaiger

Business
Air Asia welcomes new-age long-haul A330 neo to its fleet
AirAsia has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330neo aircraft, to be operated by its long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand.
The new aircraft, leased from Avolon, will be joined by a second of the type later this year, Airbus says.
Air Asia says the A330neo brings a step-change in fuel efficiency for AirAsia’s long haul operations. The new generation A330neo (New Engine Option) will be based at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, supporting the airline’s growth and network expansion plans to key markets such as Australia, Japan and South Korea.
The AirAsia X Thailand A330-900 features 377 seats in a two-class configuration, comprising 12 premium flatbeds and 365 economy class seats.
AirAsia’s long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X currently operates 36 A330-300 aircraft and is the largest customer for the A330neo with 66 orders.
Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo provides an unprecedented level of efficiency with 25 per cent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation competitors, according to the airline.
“Equipped with the Airbus Airspace cabin, the A330neo offers a unique passenger experience with more personal space and the latest generation in-flight entertainment system and connectivity.”
Business
Thai Airways faces more bad news with bigger losses in Q2
Thai Airways’ problems appear to be compounding with a perfect storm of an ageing fleet, a plateauing of tourist intake and increased competition from newer, more nimble budget airlines.
The country’s national pride and joy had a poor Q2 this year, compounding years of declining profit results. The second quarter loss more than doubled losses for the same quarter last year as the global economic slowdown took a toll on the airline’s revenue.
Thai Airways reported a net loss of 6.88 billion baht in Q2, 2019. In the same quarter last year the loss was 3.1 billion baht.
Aviation analysts say the legacy airline struggles to operate with ageing aircraft, declining tourist arrivals and a strong Thai currency. In the past 12 months the Thai baht has appreciated 8% against the US dollar, and appreciated against many other world currencies affecting decisions of tourists to travel to Thailand.
The Airline has been criticised for resisting changes to its business culture and upper management – long accused of cronyism, nepotism and inefficiencies.
New Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has already thrown his supported behind Thai Airways’ plan to buy new aircraft. Last week Thai Airways executives inspected the new Airbus A220 during its tour of south east asia – a smaller single-aisle new generation jet.
Business
Amnesty program for unlicensed Thai hotels finishes September 9
PHOTO: We needed a photo of a small hotel. So this is The Small Hotel in Krabi (already licensed!!)
The Thai government has issued guidelines for unlicensed hotels under their amnesty program. Hotels must submit applications and complete improvements before September 9, so time is of the essence.
Baker McKenzie Thailand has outlined the process and guidelines which we are republishing as follows:
On August 3, 2019, the Ministry of Interior announced the ministerial notifications (the “Notification“) which prescribe the criteria, procedures, and conditions for the submission of documents or evidence by non-compliant hotel operators who qualify for an amnesty under Order No. 6/2562 of Thailand’s National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).
According to the Notification, operators of qualified hotels — those constructed before 19 August 2016 and are being operated as hotels without meeting/function rooms — may notify the local authority having jurisdiction over the relevant hotels, about their non-compliance with particular sections of the Hotel Act, the Town Planning Act, or the Building Control Act. These local authorities include district offices in Bangkok, Pattaya City, municipalities, or sub-district administration organisations, depending on where the hotel is situated.
Additionally, hotel operators are required to submit any of the following documents to the local authority, to prove that their buildings were built before August 19 2016, and have been operating as hotels without meeting/function rooms since before June 12 2019…
1. Photocopy of building construction permit, building modification permit, or certificate of building construction or modification;
2. Photocopy of evidence of ownership of building or location on which the building is located;
3. Photocopy of license to operate business affecting health;
4. Evidence of payment of hotel room taxes to the local authority;
5. Evidence of tax payment to the Revenue Department;
6. Evidence of permission to use electricity and tap water;
7. Evidence of application for civil registration;
8. Photocopy of sale and purchase agreement for the land or building, which was registered with the land office;
9. Evidence of advertisements on websites or an advertisement service agreement;
10. Plan and building blueprint, as approved by the local authority for the construction or modification; or
11. Any other documents or evidence which illustrate that the buildings were built before August 19 2016, and have been operated as hotels without meeting/function rooms since before June 12 2019.
In order to obtain the amnesty, an official notification must be made, and building improvements must be completed by September 9 2019 — within 90 days from the Order’s effective date. Qualified hotel operators are encouraged to act swiftly in order to qualify for the amnesty.
The amnesty program is an important step forward in the government’s path to addressing unlicensed accommodation in the country.
Bangkok
Chewathai launches seven new property projects in Bangkok despite slowdown
Listed property firm Chewathai says they are revising down their revenue target for this year from 2.8 billion to 1.6 billion baht after demand for residential projects has shown a slowing down in the first half of 2019. The company’s managing director Boon Choon Kiet made the announcement yesterday.
Boon says Chewathai’s total revenue of 618.65 million baht in the first half of this year was lower than estimated because the property market has been facing high competition. He says the two main factors were a liower demand for residential property plus restrictions on loans approved by commercial Thai banks.
But he says the company has decided to go ahead with the launch of seven new residential projects worth 7.2 billion baht – two of which will be launched in the third quarter of this year worth a combined 2.64 billion baht and five projects in the fourth quarter worth 4.78 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
To find your dream property or investment in Thailand go to property.thethaiger.com
PHOTO: Chewathai managing director Boon Choon Kiet – The Nation
