Malaysia Airlines grounds Airbus A330neo after technical issues

Malaysia Airlines has temporarily grounded its newly acquired Airbus A330neo aircraft due to technical problems, as reported by the Business Times. Following its debut flight to Melbourne, the aircraft experienced multiple technical issues, prompting the airline to take swift action.

The national carrier of Malaysia received the Airbus A330neo at the end of November and has plans to acquire an additional 19 of these aircraft. However, only a few weeks after its initial flight, the aircraft encountered significant technical difficulties, leading to its grounding.

Izham Ismail, the chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines, confirmed to the local press that three technical issues have been identified, attributing them to the quality of production and the delivery level. The aircraft is expected to remain grounded for 48 hours as investigations proceed.

“We need Airbus and Rolls-Royce to investigate the root cause of these issues on the brand-new aircraft… This happening to a brand-new aircraft is not acceptable. To me, it’s embarrassing.”

Airbus has acknowledged the situation and is prepared to assist Malaysia Airlines in resolving the technical glitches associated with the new aircraft. Meanwhile, a representative from Rolls-Royce has disclosed that an initial investigation pinpointed a malfunctioning electrical component, and steps are being taken to replace the part.

The setbacks with the A330neo add to a challenging year for Malaysia Airlines, which has already been grappling with disruptions stemming from delayed aircraft deliveries and personnel shortages. These issues forced the airline to reduce its capacity by 20%, compounding operational difficulties.

