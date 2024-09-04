Repairs underway for Cathay Pacific A350 faulty engines

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Cathay Pacific Airways has been thrown into chaos after an in-flight engine failure on one of its Airbus A350 jets sparked urgent repairs across its fleet. The airline, which operates 48 of these aircraft, revealed that it had identified fuel line issues in 15 of its aircraft, leading to the cancellation of 45 return flights this week. The cancellations, mostly affecting regional Asian routes, have caused widespread disruption for passengers.

In a race against time, the airline managed to repair six of the affected planes, with the remaining nine expected to be back in the skies by Saturday.

“We are working around the clock to ensure the safety and reliability of our operations.”

The crisis began on Monday when a Zurich-bound A350-1000 was forced to return to Hong Kong just an hour after take-off due to a brief engine fire, reportedly caused by a fuel system leak. The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew, but the incident triggered a fleet-wide inspection of the Rolls-Royce engines powering the A350s.

Despite the scare, there are currently no indications that regulatory authorities will take significant action against the A350 fleet, according to a source familiar with the situation. Meanwhile, Thai Airways International has reported no issues with its own A350 fleet, which continues to operate as normal, reported Bangkok Post.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cathay chaos: Engine failure grounds entire A350 fleet

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has been forced to ground its entire fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft after discovering a never-before-seen engine component failure, throwing travel plans into disarray for thousands. The Hong Kong flag carrier cancelled 48 flights, leaving passengers stranded and scrambling for alternatives.

The trouble began when Zurich-bound flight CX383 had to return to Hong Kong shortly after take-off yesterday morning, September 2. The airline swiftly launched inspections on all 48 of its A350s, aiming to complete the checks within a day. However, as Cathay Pacific’s director of engineering, Keith Brown, revealed, several aircraft required further repairs, delaying their service return.

“This component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide.”

The airline immediately alerted aircraft and engine manufacturers, as well as regulators, to the issue.

The engines, manufactured by Rolls-Royce, have been lauded for their fuel efficiency but this incident has raised concerns. The A350, first deployed by Cathay in 2016, has now become the focus of scrutiny, with Brown emphasising that safety remained the top priority.

In the wake of the cancellations, affected passengers expressed frustration with Cathay’s handling of the situation. Hairstylist Shum Sai-cheong, who was travelling to Singapore, criticised the airline’s customer service.

“We were supposed to take the 8am flight… the email provided no alternatives and we were left waiting on the hotline for over an hour.”

Australian traveller Deone Masonga was equally unimpressed, sharing that customer service cut off her chat after she failed to respond within 30 seconds.

Masonga rebooked with Singapore Airlines.

“Now I get to take a better airline.”

Cathay Pacific has promised further updates and urged passengers to check their flights online. The Civil Aviation Department and Airport Authority are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that all safety measures are enforced.

Meanwhile, the aviation world watches closely as the investigation unfolds, raising questions about whether this issue could affect other airlines operating the A350, reported South China Morning Post.