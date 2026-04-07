Mahidol University praised for 30-day paid leave for terminal family care

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: April 7, 2026, 2:27 PM
122 1 minute read
Mahidol University praised for 30-day paid leave for terminal family care | Thaiger

Mahidol University wins praise for granting 30 days paid leave for terminal family care

Mahidol University issued a 2026 notification regarding employee leave criteria and procedures. The public widely praised Section 9 of this document. This specific section outlines the rules for taking time off to care for family members in their final stages of life.

The new regulation allows university staff to take leave to care for a father, mother, child, or spouse facing a terminal illness or receiving palliative care. This policy aims to alleviate the severe stress employees experience during these difficult periods.

Workers have the right to take up to 30 consecutive days of leave per year for this purpose. The university will continue paying their regular salary during this time. Staff members can request additional unpaid leave if they need more than 30 days. Authorized administrators will use their discretion to approve these extensions. Employees can utilize this specific terminal care leave once per individual family member.

Staff must submit a formal leave request through their chain of command before stopping work. They must attach a medical certificate from a licensed physician confirming the patient’s terminal condition. Employees can only begin their time off after receiving supervisory approval. A worker must notify their supervisor within three days if the family member passes away before the approved leave period ends.

The public commended the university for this thoughtful welfare benefit. Society recognized the institution understands the emotional needs and financial burdens of its workforce. Many view this policy as a major step forward in employee care that other organizations should adopt as a working model.

Mahidol University praised for 30-day paid leave for terminal family care

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Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: April 7, 2026, 2:27 PM
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