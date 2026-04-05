Thailand petrol prices updated: details from five major stations

The Energy Policy and Planning Office has announced updated petrol prices effective from April 5. This report details current prices at five major service stations: PTT, Bangchak, PT, Caltex, and Shell, providing an overview of costs per litre for various fuel types.

At PTT stations as of April 4, gasohol 95 is priced at 43.95 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 38.95 baht, gasohol E85 at 34.89 baht, and gasohol 91 at 43.58 baht. Premium gasohol 95 is available at 53.04 baht, benzine 95 at 52.54 baht, regular diesel at 50.54 baht, diesel B20 at 45.54 baht, and premium diesel at 70.44 baht.

Bangchak stations offer gasohol 95 at 43.95 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 38.95 baht, gasohol E85 at 34.89 baht, and gasohol 91 at 43.58 baht. Premium gasohol 95 is priced at 57.54 baht, regular diesel at 50.54 baht, and premium diesel at 70.94 baht.

PT stations list gasohol 95 at 43.95 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 38.95 baht, gasohol 91 at 43.58 baht, benzine 95 at 53.04 baht, and regular diesel at 50.54 baht.

Shell’s pricing includes gasohol 95 at 44.45 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 39.45 baht, gasohol 91 at 43.83 baht, premium gasohol 95 at 49.84 baht, regular diesel at 50.54 baht, and premium diesel at 73.84 baht.

Caltex stations have gasohol 95 offered at 43.95 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 38.95 baht, gasohol 91 at 43.58 baht, benzine 95 at 57.51 baht, regular diesel at 50.54 baht, and premium diesel at 70.94 baht.

Recently, diesel prices increased by 2.8 baht, reaching 50.54 baht per litre. Additionally, PTT raised the price of premium diesel by 6.50 baht, making it 70.44 baht per litre.