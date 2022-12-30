Connect with us

Environment

Varawut takes National Parks corruption flack

Published

 on 

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said yesterday that he would ensure justice is done in the national parks corruption investigation that has threatened to consume his department.

Varawut apologised and accepted responsibility for the alleged corruption committed by Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya, saying the investigating committee would speak to all directors and related personnel, without any interference from the ministry.

Thai National Parks chief arrested for taking bribe - Pattaya Mail

At Rutchada’s office in Bangkok, police seized 5 million baht (US$150,000) in cash.

Varawut said…

“I would like to apologise for this case which could jeopardise the enthusiasm of other state officials who have made so many sacrifices to carry out their duties. Of course, I cannot deny we as a ministry must be held responsible, so I will keep the public updated on the results.

“Executives often have to deal with problems caused by those who don’t follow the rules. This act was committed by one individual, which made it very difficult to foresee.”

Police caught Rutchada accepting a bribe at his office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district last week and seized 5 million baht (US$150,000) in cash. The investigation into national parks corruption began after the former superintendent of Kaeng Krachan National Park, Chaiwat Limlikitaksorn, accused him of abusing his authority by transferring civil servants to undesirable locations unless they paid a bribe of up to 1 million baht.

Rutchada is also accused of collecting tea money from the directors of various conservation areas, calculating the fee based on their allocated budgets. Rutchada allegedly took hefty cuts from budgets allocated to operating costs as well as budgets allocated to forest fire protection units.

When police led by anti-corruption division commander Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew arrested Rutchada, they found an envelope containing 98,000 baht (US$2,800) that they had planted as part of a sting operation, as well as 4.9 million baht in his safe.

A Nature Lover's Guide to Thailand's Kaeng Krachan

Kaeng Krachan National Park is one of the undesirable locations staff ended up, unless they paid up to 1 million baht.

His arrest came after Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, former head of parks in Phetchaburi, filed a complaint, accusing him of abusing his authority in transferring officials who refused to pay him to positions far away from their home provinces.

He was also accused of transferring money from the department’s budget into his pocket.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand15 mins ago

Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend
Economy36 mins ago

Tesco slavery case – police interview 100s of Mae Sot workers
Crime2 hours ago

Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Sponsored6 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Environment2 hours ago

Varawut takes National Parks corruption flack
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman who tried to murder her aunty is hospitalised after hit-and-run incident
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Destination Guide3 hours ago

Experience luxury living in Laguna Phuket
Entertainment3 hours ago

Beyond the Nose – stand-up comedy in Bangkok
Crime4 hours ago

Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Weather4 hours ago

Rising winds, falling temperatures – the coolest new year in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Police arrest boyfriend of murdered girlfriend dumped in a garbage bin
News5 hours ago

Punk pioneer & avante garde British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81
Thailand6 hours ago

Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Crime6 hours ago

Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Video7 hours ago

Man jumped from 3rd floor of Phuket airport | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending