From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing

Monitor lizards, one of Thailand’s most fearsome protected reptiles, are set to go from wild pests to wallet-fillers, after the government announced plans to flog them for just 500 baht a pop.

Officials confirmed that only licensed buyers will be allowed to buy the parent stock, which will be sold by the Department of National Parks (DNP) and come complete with a microchip to prevent poaching.

“The status of the monitor lizard is still a protected animal, but it is a species that can be bred,” said Chalerm Pummai, director of the DNP’s Wildlife Conservation Office.

The move, announced following a July 2 resolution by the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Committee, is designed to “create commercial value” and turn the often-feared monitor lizard into a legitimate “economic animal” for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs, Thai PBS reported.

Their tough, leathery skin is expected to be turned into exotic leather goods, with the first sales of breeding pairs set to take place at the Khao Son Wildlife Breeding Station in Ratchaburi province.

Picture courtesy of Exotic Pet Decor

One private firm has already expressed interest in snapping up 30–40 pairs of the scaly breeders.

But this isn’t a free-for-all.

“Those who want to buy and take them as parents must receive a licence from the department to be a place with protected wildlife for breeding,” Chalerm warned.

He also confirmed that the microchipped monitors will be tracked, and buyers must report future offspring. Anyone caught catching monitors in the wild or keeping them without a permit will face criminal prosecution.

Officials insist the move won’t harm wild populations. In fact, many of the lizards under the department’s care were picked up after being reported as public nuisances.

“If they were released back into the wild, they could cause the same problems again,” Chalerm added.

At present, 290 monitor lizards are being housed at Khao Son station.

The 500 baht price tag reflects the 400 baht cost of raising a python, plus an additional 100 baht for the chip.

The official pricing will be listed in the Royal Gazette in the coming weeks.

Monitor lizard facts:

    • Thailand’s water monitor lizards can grow up to 3 metres long — bigger than a king-size bed!

    • These carnivores chow down on fish, frogs, snakes, birds, and even rotten meat.

    • Strong swimmers, they’re often spotted cruising Bangkok’s canals, earning the nickname “water lizard.”

    • Thai culture sees them as bad luck, though some say shouting their name brings good fortune.

    • Their saliva carries harmful bacteria, so bites can lead to serious infections if untreated.

    • Despite new breeding plans, monitor lizards remain protected by law — no catching or keeping without a permit.

    • Once considered pests, they’re now being turned into “economic animals” for farming and leather products.

