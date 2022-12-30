Connect with us

Crime

Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest

Published

 on 

A spat with Greta Thunberg last night led to the arrest of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking in Romania.

The former British-American kickboxer and his brother, Tristian, were detained in Bucharest where they will be held for questioning for up to 24 hours.

Romanian television last night showed the 36 year old Tate being led into a police vehicle by armed police.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism did not name any suspects but said in a statement that four individuals, two United Kingdom citizens and two Romanian nationals, have reportedly formed a criminal group to carry out human trafficking in Romania, the UK and the United States.

“Investigators identified six alleged victims who had been sexually exploited by the group, which lured the women by expressing interest in a romantic relationship before using physical violence, intimidation and surveillance to force them into producing pornographic material.

“The investigation relates to allegations of organising a criminal group, human trafficking and rape.”

The Tate brothers were questioned by Romanian authorities in April after a tip-off that a US woman was being held against her will but both were released without any arrests made.

Tate later said in a YouTube video that he had been “pranked” by someone making a false report and he was “totally innocent.”

The news comes only a day after a comment by climate activist Greta Thunberg went viral.

The 19-year-old Nobel Prize nominee responded to a Tate taunt that he owns 33 cars and with “enormous emissions.”

Thunberg responded on Twitter with …

“Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Tate uploaded a video responding to Thunberg’s mockery while smoking a cigar and eating a pizza. The only problem was that the pizza box was from a local pizza chain, which alerted Romanian authorities of his whereabouts and they swooped in to arrest him.

The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he entered the Big Brother house but was soon removed after a video circulated of him hitting a woman with a belt.

Tate said the video had been edited, calling it “a total lie trying to make me look bad.”

Since then, he went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

He has been banned from other social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. TikTok banned him with a warning that “misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated.”

A number of his posts promote misogyny and target women. The BBC’s disinformation and social media correspondent Marianna Spring said earlier this year that his content had “raised concerns about the real-world effect it could have.”

Tate has yet to respond to the charge.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Faraday
2022-12-30 15:11
How did the Twitter exchange between Tate & Thunberg lead to his arrest? These are two separate incidents.
Chatogaster
2022-12-30 15:41
26 minutes ago, Faraday said: How did the Twitter exchange between Tate & Thunberg lead to his arrest? These are two separate incidents. Police (probably) already had an arrest warrant and (supposedly) went into Miss Marple/Big Joke mode after seeing…

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand12 mins ago

Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend
Economy33 mins ago

Tesco slavery case – police interview 100s of Mae Sot workers
Crime1 hour ago

Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Sponsored6 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Environment2 hours ago

Varawut takes National Parks corruption flack
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman who tried to murder her aunty is hospitalised after hit-and-run incident
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Destination Guide3 hours ago

Experience luxury living in Laguna Phuket
Entertainment3 hours ago

Beyond the Nose – stand-up comedy in Bangkok
Crime4 hours ago

Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Weather4 hours ago

Rising winds, falling temperatures – the coolest new year in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Police arrest boyfriend of murdered girlfriend dumped in a garbage bin
News5 hours ago

Punk pioneer & avante garde British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81
Thailand6 hours ago

Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Crime6 hours ago

Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Video7 hours ago

Man jumped from 3rd floor of Phuket airport | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending