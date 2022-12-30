Crime
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
A spat with Greta Thunberg last night led to the arrest of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking in Romania.
The former British-American kickboxer and his brother, Tristian, were detained in Bucharest where they will be held for questioning for up to 24 hours.
Romanian television last night showed the 36 year old Tate being led into a police vehicle by armed police.
Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism did not name any suspects but said in a statement that four individuals, two United Kingdom citizens and two Romanian nationals, have reportedly formed a criminal group to carry out human trafficking in Romania, the UK and the United States.
“Investigators identified six alleged victims who had been sexually exploited by the group, which lured the women by expressing interest in a romantic relationship before using physical violence, intimidation and surveillance to force them into producing pornographic material.
“The investigation relates to allegations of organising a criminal group, human trafficking and rape.”
The Tate brothers were questioned by Romanian authorities in April after a tip-off that a US woman was being held against her will but both were released without any arrests made.
Tate later said in a YouTube video that he had been “pranked” by someone making a false report and he was “totally innocent.”
The news comes only a day after a comment by climate activist Greta Thunberg went viral.
The 19-year-old Nobel Prize nominee responded to a Tate taunt that he owns 33 cars and with “enormous emissions.”
Thunberg responded on Twitter with …
“Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”
yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022
Tate uploaded a video responding to Thunberg’s mockery while smoking a cigar and eating a pizza. The only problem was that the pizza box was from a local pizza chain, which alerted Romanian authorities of his whereabouts and they swooped in to arrest him.
The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he entered the Big Brother house but was soon removed after a video circulated of him hitting a woman with a belt.
Tate said the video had been edited, calling it “a total lie trying to make me look bad.”
Since then, he went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.
He has been banned from other social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. TikTok banned him with a warning that “misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated.”
A number of his posts promote misogyny and target women. The BBC’s disinformation and social media correspondent Marianna Spring said earlier this year that his content had “raised concerns about the real-world effect it could have.”
Tate has yet to respond to the charge.
Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg
The world was curious.
And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend
Tesco slavery case – police interview 100s of Mae Sot workers
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Varawut takes National Parks corruption flack
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Woman who tried to murder her aunty is hospitalised after hit-and-run incident
Experience luxury living in Laguna Phuket
Beyond the Nose – stand-up comedy in Bangkok
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Rising winds, falling temperatures – the coolest new year in Thailand
Police arrest boyfriend of murdered girlfriend dumped in a garbage bin
Punk pioneer & avante garde British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Man jumped from 3rd floor of Phuket airport | GMT
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Russians take Thailand by storm
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
21 Thai citizens reported dead in fire casino in Cambodia
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis6 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime1 day ago
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
-
Thailand24 hours ago
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
-
Thailand3 days ago
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
-
China1 day ago
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
-
Economy23 hours ago
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
-
News22 hours ago
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
-
Thailand23 hours ago
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Recent comments: