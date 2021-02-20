Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges | The Thaiger

Thailand is still tracking down Red Bull heir in order to press charges for the fatal hit and run case that catapulted the issue of preferential treatment for the nation’s high-society citizens.

The Office of the Attorney-General says it is still looking for Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, with the hopes of capturing him before the statute of limitations expires. An OAG spokesman recently said that if Boss returns to the country by September 3 of next year, it could charge him with using cocaine. That charge, which has been one of the only ones to stick, would carry a 13 year sentence and a fine of up to 260,000 baht.

As for other charges, such as reckless driving causing death, the OAG has more time before the statue of limitations expires. The reckless driving charge expires on September 3, 2027 and carries a 10 year jail sentence and a 20,000 baht fine.

But after allegations of corruption and mishandling of the case have come to light, it seems the search for Boss is moving very slowly. It has been 8 years since he fled the country, after postponing court hearings 5 times. A Thai court only issued an arrest warrant in August of last year, prompting Interpol to issue a Red Notice just last October.

Rumours and sightings have since placed Boss in Dubai, but nothing has been substantiated. Boss is accused of a drug and speed-fuelled, deadly hit and run accident in Bangkok, which killed a police officer back in 2012. The case has been widely criticised by Thai people who say he is receiving preferential treatment due to being part of the Red Bull family, which is listed as one of the richest families in Thailand.

Since the accident, many charges against Boss have been thrown out after the courts found inconsistencies in policework surrounding the crime scene and investigation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

