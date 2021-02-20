No surprise in Thai PM surviving no-confidence motion | The Thaiger

Thailand
No surprise in Thai PM surviving no-confidence motion
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 9 cabinet members have unsuprisingly survived a no-confidence censure motion today in court after 3 days of intense debates. The opposition, who filed the motion, sharply criticised the PM’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the subsequent vaccination programme and alleged systematic corruption.
The Minister of Education received the least amount of support in parliament after student protesters criticised him, saying he failed to improve and reform Thailand’s education system.
The Move Forward party highlighted corruption in the police force with the party MP alleging that top government officials have created a secret list that gives certain policemen preferential treatment.
The vaccination programme was also criticised by the opposition, saying its reliance on just 1 firm to produce the vaccinelocally is slowing down the process. Additionally, the firm selected to produce the vaccine, Siam Bioscience, is wholly owned by the Crown Property Bureau. And, the Crown Property Bureau has been taken over by HM King Bhumiphol.
Meanwhile, vaccine distribution methods have been mulled as critics say poorer residents could sufferif local municipalities use their own funds to purchase and administer the jabs. Critics say many local municipalities who offer to fund the vaccines may have alterior political motives. Interestingly enough, local elections are just around the corner, with some candidates possibly offering free vaccines with the hopes of boosting votes.
As for the questioning over PM Prayut’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, critics say his use of the Emergency Decree was politically motivated, attempting to gain more power legally while protests heated up nationwide. Such powers asserted under the decree have allowed the government to issue curfews and bans on large gatherings, which include political ones.
The ability to arrest demonstrators based on breaking this law has been exercised with even some minor students being chargedwith violating the Emergency Decree. Arrests were also made under the Lese Majeste law, gaining widespread criticism internationally along with human rights groups weighing in on the matter.
Arun Saronchai, a Thai political analyst, said before the debates, that the government had all the numbers.
“The major coalition partners have all benefited from their time in government whether personally or politically.”
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Politics
US government urges Myanmar military to stop violence and step down
The US government is urging Myanmar’s military to stop the violence against coup protesters and step down, after the death of a young woman. The recommendation comes as the US, along with Britain, Australia, and Japan, commit to issuing sanctions against the military regime in an effort to support the toppled democracy.
Last November saw a landslide democratic, electoral victory for revered leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party. But the military regime labelled its results as fraudulent, without offering any evidence to support its claims. The buildup of tensions in the country led to a coup by the military on February 1, which saw the arrests and detainment of Suu Kyi, along with other major government leaders.
Since then, civilians have taken to the streets in protest, with security forces responding by using increasing force against them. Tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons have been deployed at the protest sites. But a 20 year old woman, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, was shot in the head with a live round of ammunition in the capital last week, leading to her recent death.
The fatality sparked even more protests as some began calling her a martyr on social media, as demonstrators held her photos and a banner created showing the moment she was shot.
“We will regard you as our Martyr. We will bring justice for your loss.”
Now, people have created a memorial on the streets of Yangon for the grocery store worker, adorned with flowers and messages for the deceased woman. Her brother recently state that he was saddened, and had no words for the loss and Poh Poh, her sister, called for action.
“Please all join this protest movement to be more successful. That’s all I want to say.”
Around 550 people have been detained since the coup, with government workers walking off their jobs as part of a civil disobedience campaign. Neighbourhoods have began setting up watch groups to guard against evening arrests, as the nation has seen a overnight internet curfew for 6 days.
Internet monitor Netblocks revealed that Wikipedia, Facebook and other social media services have since been blocked in the country.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Protests
Thai protesters come out of hibernation, but has the movement run out of steam? | VIDEO
After a few month’s hibernation, the pro-democracy movement is back in full swing. Some skirmishes earlier this week and court cases related to last year’s rallies have been hot news.
So are we in for a few more months of cat and mouse protests? And has the protest movement lost some of its impetus?
Now we hear that more than 20,000 crowd control officers are polishing up their riot shields to be on hand to handle demonstrations planned for outside of the Thai parliament today. Not only today, but there’s also been announced protests in other parts of Bangkok over the coming weekend. Metropolitan Police have announced12 companies of 1,800 crowd control officers that would be sent to protest sites over the weekend. Police has been seconded from around the country and brought into the capital.
Tim Newton reports from Prathunwan intersection in Bangkok.
Politics
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has walked out of a parliamentary debate in an apparent huff that MPs were laughing instead of listening to him. Thai PBS World reports that the incident happened in parliament yesterday afternoon, while the PM was explaining the southern economic zone project as part of the censure debate. Accusing some of those present of not paying enough attention, he ended his speech abruptly and walked out.
“I think I will stop here because no one is listening, but laughing. That is enough, thank you.”
PHOTO: Thai Post
The PM entered the debate after an accusation from opposition MP Prasertpong Sornnuwat, from the Kao Klai Party, who accused the Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee of an abuse of power. Prasertpong has accused Nipon of displacing villagers in the southern province of Songkhla by forcing them to sell their land to make way for developments in the southern economic zone project. He says this was done to further Nipon’s own interests and those of his people.
Nipon claims the dispute over the land occurred before he took over responsibility for the project, insisting that Prasertpong’s accusation is groundless and that the project is designed to improve the quality of life of people in the area.
The PM then took to the floor to defend the project, pointing out that issues in the south of the country are complicated and saying the government is working to solve them and bring prosperity to the region. He has refuted the suggestion that no progress has been made on the project, insisting that it is in the preparatory stage and pointing out that infrastructure development must be ready before investors decide to put money into the region. However, it appears he grew frustrated that some were not listening to his explanation, accusing them of laughing at him, before walking out.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Jason
Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:30 pm
Perhaps politicians fail to see that their political antics and attempts at “one upmanship” at a time when the people want economic certainty and a vaccination program that is fair, fast and comprehensive, may find themselves out of power at the next general election. Thailand has had the benefit of seeing how other countries are rolling out their vaccination programs. So it shouldn’t need a three month (all expenses paid) seminar to come up with a plan. Delays due to politics will be viewed very dimly by the people.
Remember…Winston Churchill was voted out of office in the first general election after World War 2.