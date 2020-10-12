Crime
Where’s Boss? Wanted Red Bull heir spotted in Dubai
Some say they’ve spotted the wanted Red Bull heir in Dubai. Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has an Interpol Red Notice out for his arrest and is wanted for allegedly killing a police officer in 2012 when he sped his Ferrari through Bangkok’s Thong Lo area, allegedly running over and dragging the police officer down the street.
While Thai media reported the fugitive is in Dubai, Royal Thai Police spokesperson Yingyot Theppjamnong says he hasn’t heard anything, but he will look into the claims. The Red Notice was issued a few weeks ago. 194 countries are members of Interpol and the police spokesperson says none of them have reached out to Thai police. The National Police Chief says he will have a letter sent to the embassy of the United Arab Emirates to inquire about Boss’s alleged whereabouts.
“We want to confirm with the local authorities whether he is in the UAE or not. If he is, we will coordinate with them to extradite him to Thailand so he can face trial.”
After failing to appear in court a number of times, Boss fled the country in 2017 on his private jet, abandoning it in Singapore. Media has reported sightings of Boss since then in London, Singapore and Hong Kong. A source says Boss has been in Dubai for “some time.”
SOURCE: Thai Visa| Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
A woman has been arrested after allegedly promising more than 500 Burmese workers that she could extend their visas, collecting a total of more 6 million baht from the workers for her apparent “services.” The more than 500 workers filed a report with police after the woman allegedly falsely advertised that she could issue the Burmese migrants new passports and visa extensions.
The Burmese workers paid 19,600 baht for the services, according to Thai media. The hundreds of workers say their visas were not extended and they did not receive their new passports. They were told their visas could not be extended because the Covid-19 situation made the process impossible, according to reports in Thai media.
The woman’s husband is a police officer, but told police that he had nothing to do with her alleged crimes. Police arrested the woman at her home in the Samut Prakan province, southeast of Bangkok. Police also collected documents from her home as evidence. Police are still investigating.
It is estimates that there are around 2.3 million Burmese workers residing and working in Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Man arrested for posing as air force pilot, conning woman out of 800,000 baht
A 44 year old man has been arrested in the northern province of Sukothai, after claiming to be a pilot with the Royal Thai Air Force and cheating his girlfriend out of 800,000 baht. Thai Residents reports that the man, named only as Prapol, denies all the charges against him.
The victim, named only as Miss A, says she met Prapol online, where he claimed he was working in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima as an air force pilot. She says he would frequently send pictures of himself sitting in a plane and she had no cause to doubt him. The pair embarked on a long-distance relationship and rarely met, due to working in different provinces.
Miss A adds that over time, Prapol confided that he was having some financial problems due to his mother being unwell. She says she felt sorry for her boyfriend and granted his request to borrow some money. In total, she made more than 300 transfers to his account, amounting to around 800,000 baht.
By the end of last year, the penny began to drop, and Miss A started to suspect Prapol was not who he said he was. She did some investigating and discovered there was no pilot with his name in the Royal Thai Air Force. After she filed a police complaint, investigating officers arrested Prapol in Sukothai. He is now awaiting prosecution on fraud charges.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Chiang Mai woman arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill her ex-husband
A 63 year old Chiang Mai woman has been arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband because she wanted his life insurance payout. Bualoi Tala is also being investigated for her alleged involvement in other possible murders after a number of people died after being poisoned and Bualoi received payouts from their life insurance policies.
Police say that 58 year old Anan Thongmarn, Bualoi’s ex-husband, was killed last week. His neck and face had been slashed. The alleged hitman, 48 year old Pankaew KhanKaew, has confessed to the murder, according to police. Phone records trace back to Bualoi, and police say they believe the woman hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband so she could claim the death benefit in the insurance policy valued at hundreds of thousands of baht, according to the Nation Thailand.
Bualoi told police she didn’t want her ex-husband to die, she just wanted him to be hurt really bad. She told police she offered PanKaew 40,000 baht to kill her ex-husband was just a “joke,” she just wanted him to maim her husband.
Police are investigating 6 other possible homicide cases where Bualoi was listed as a beneficiary for the deceased mens’ life insurance policies. Police say the victims were all poisoned and Bualoi received life insurance benefits following their deaths.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Border schools close for cleaning, thousands test for Covid-19 after Burmese truck drivers test positive
Where’s Boss? Wanted Red Bull heir spotted in Dubai
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
UPDATE: Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision east of Bangkok
5 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, including a 2 year old girl
Thammasat students ask for 3 days off class to participate in protest
Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
Man arrested for posing as air force pilot, conning woman out of 800,000 baht
4 Burmese men arrested after crossing Moei River to Thailand
Thai Airways seeks to conserve finances by offering unpaid leave, early retirement
Thailand’s land bridge plan still floating
Chiang Mai woman arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill her ex-husband
Protest leader says activists “in it for the long haul”
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
60 day visa extensions, filed during amnesty, go into effect November 1
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Rock star Eddie Van Halen loses cancer battle – VIDEO
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic
“No more coups”, Thailand’s new military commander
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Opinion3 days ago
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
- Economy1 day ago
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreign Ministry to work with Tourism Authority to speed up entry paperwork for foreigners
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
David Mc
October 12, 2020 at 7:53 pm
Until Thailand’s Justice Sytem does the right thing and stops people with money being able to get away with criminal activity, it will forever be tinted/ . Corruption needs to be dealt with quickly and effectively.
Toby Andrews
October 12, 2020 at 9:24 pm
Put a $200.000 bounty on him and he will be be delivered to Thailand next week.