Where’s Boss? Wanted Red Bull heir spotted in Dubai

Some say they’ve spotted the wanted Red Bull heir in Dubai. Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has an Interpol Red Notice out for his arrest and is wanted for allegedly killing a police officer in 2012 when he sped his Ferrari through Bangkok’s Thong Lo area, allegedly running over and dragging the police officer down the street.

While Thai media reported the fugitive is in Dubai, Royal Thai Police spokesperson Yingyot Theppjamnong says he hasn’t heard anything, but he will look into the claims. The Red Notice was issued a few weeks ago. 194 countries are members of Interpol and the police spokesperson says none of them have reached out to Thai police. The National Police Chief says he will have a letter sent to the embassy of the United Arab Emirates to inquire about Boss’s alleged whereabouts.

“We want to confirm with the local authorities whether he is in the UAE or not. If he is, we will coordinate with them to extradite him to Thailand so he can face trial.”

After failing to appear in court a number of times, Boss fled the country in 2017 on his private jet, abandoning it in Singapore. Media has reported sightings of Boss since then in London, Singapore and Hong Kong. A source says Boss has been in Dubai for “some time.”

SOURCE: Thai Visa| Nation Thailand