image
image
Crime

Where’s Boss? Wanted Red Bull heir spotted in Dubai

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Where&#8217;s Boss? Wanted Red Bull heir spotted in Dubai | The Thaiger
PHOTO: SCMP
Some say they’ve spotted the wanted Red Bull heir in Dubai. Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has an Interpol Red Notice out for his arrest and is wanted for allegedly killing a police officer in 2012 when he sped his Ferrari through Bangkok’s Thong Lo area, allegedly running over and dragging the police officer down the street.

While Thai media reported the fugitive is in Dubai, Royal Thai Police spokesperson Yingyot Theppjamnong says he hasn’t heard anything, but he will look into the claims. The Red Notice was issued a few weeks ago. 194 countries are members of Interpol and the police spokesperson says none of them have reached out to Thai police. The National Police Chief says he will have a letter sent to the embassy of the United Arab Emirates to inquire about Boss’s alleged whereabouts.

“We want to confirm with the local authorities whether he is in the UAE or not. If he is, we will coordinate with them to extradite him to Thailand so he can face trial.”

After failing to appear in court a number of times, Boss fled the country in 2017 on his private jet, abandoning it in Singapore. Media has reported sightings of Boss since then in London, Singapore and Hong Kong. A source says Boss has been in Dubai for “some time.”

SOURCE: Thai Visa| Nation Thailand

News Categories:
Related Topics:
2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    David Mc

    October 12, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Until Thailand’s Justice Sytem does the right thing and stops people with money being able to get away with criminal activity, it will forever be tinted/ . Corruption needs to be dealt with quickly and effectively.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 12, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Put a $200.000 bounty on him and he will be be delivered to Thailand next week.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
