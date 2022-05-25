Crime
UPDATE:Teenage gunman goes on rampage killing 19 children and 2 adults at a Texas primary school
UPDATE:
The father of one of the children killed in Tuesday’s school shooting has identified his daughter as 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza.
Angel Garza took to Facebook to share that his daughter had been killed in the shooting at the Robb Elementary School
“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”
The post came hours after Angel’s original post asking for help in finding the girl in the wake of the shooting.
“I don’t ask for much or hardly even post on here but please It’s been 7 hours and I still haven’t heard anything on my love. 💔 Please fb help me find my daughter.”
Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher, was also killed in the shooting, her aunt told CNN.
Although authorities haven’t publicly identified any of the victims, Lydia Martinez Delgado said her niece was killed.
“I’m furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is … my hometown a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. … All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all.”
Meanwhile, leaders from all over the world have offered their condolences including French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Zelensky, Pope Francis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Nineteen children and 2 adults have been shot dead at a Texas elementary school.
The 18 year old gunman burst into the Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde just before noon on Tuesday, Texas time, and opened fire on students aged between 5 and 11, fatally shooting 19 victims before making his escape.
The alleged shooter, identified by Texas officials as Salvador Ramos, also shot his grandmother before the rampage. The grandmother was airlifted to San Antonio and is still alive.
The suspect was armed with a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines, law enforcement officers told US media.
A US Border Patrol official who was nearby when the shooting began dashed into the school and shot and killed the gunman, who was hiding behind a barricade.
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said the shooting began at 11:32am, and “acted alone”.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Erick Estrada revealed the gunman wrecked a vehicle while driving near the school after shooting his grandmother.
“The suspect did crash near a ditch nearby the school. That’s where he exited his vehicle with what I believe was a rifle and that’s when he attempted to enter the school where he was engaged by law enforcement.”
“Ramos had body armor, the rifle and a backpack, and made it into several classrooms.”
US Customs and Border Protection, which is the largest law enforcement agency in the area, assisted with the response to the shooting. A CBP agent was shot in the head but his injuries are non-life-threatening and official said.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital spokesperson Tom Nordwick earlier said 13 children and a man in his 40s were being treated for injuries. University Hospital in San Antonio said in a tweet they received a child and an adult from the school shooting. The adult, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition, the hospital said in a tweet.
The shooting was the deadliest at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut in 2012 that left 26 people dead, including 20 children between 6 and 7 years old.
President Joe Biden has ordered US flags on federal grounds to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor the victims of this “senseless acts of violence.”
Yesterday’s incident marks at least the 30th shooting at a K-12 school in 2022. So far in 2022 there have been at least 39 shootings in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 51 injuries.
The Texas shooting is the deadliest US school shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018, when 17 people were killed.
Uvalde County, located about 85 miles west of San Antonio, had a population of about 25,000 as of the 2020 Census.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
Thai PM Prayut questions Chadchart’s 200+ policies for Bangkok
UPDATE:Teenage gunman goes on rampage killing 19 children and 2 adults at a Texas primary school
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Thailand News Today | Airports to screen arrivals for monkeypox
Best Hostels to stay in Bangkok for 2022
Official in one Phuket district plans to step up English teaching
Tires of Royal Thai Air Force plane burst during landing in northeast Thailand
How to get into Bangkok from Suvarnabhumi International Airport
Where Thai locals go for a happy ending
Chon Buri driver allegedly threatens man with gun over road accident
Endangered black panther spotted on road in central Thailand
UPDATE: German tourist who went missing in Phuket released from hospital
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
Thailand exempts cryptocurrency transfer VAT until 2023
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
Thailand plans to declare Covid-19 endemic earlier than expected
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of3 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Education13 hours ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Events2 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
- Tourism3 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
Recent comments: