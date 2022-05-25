Bangkok
Thai PM Prayut questions Chadchart’s 200+ policies for Bangkok
He’s only been elected for 3 days and the sniping has already started.
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has told Thai media that he is ready to work with the incoming Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt. But the PM says he’s curious how Chadchart will achieve the 200 policies he promoted during the election campaign. The PM said Chadchart would be “more powerful than the PM if he could accomplish all policies”.
The unofficial result of the Bangkok gubernatorial election was announced on Sunday night. The independent candidate, Chadchart Sittipunt, has unofficially won the ballot with nearly 1.4 million votes, a record vote tally for anyone running for the position of Bangkok governor in the past. The Office of The Election Commission says they will officially announce the election result within 30 days if everything checked out and no irregularities were detected.
Chadchart promoted 214 policies and campaigns to improve Bangkok, divided into 9 categories…. safety, health, environment, education, management, transport, infrastructure, economy and creativity. Chadchart spent 2 years working on his campaign, a lot of it whilst providing food bags for Bangkok’s needy during the Covid pandemic.
PM Prayut gave an interview to the press after he finished yesterday’s cabinet meeting. He insisted that he was ready to work with Chadchart and says it wasn’t a problem for him at all (despite their political differences). He also mentioned Chadchart’s policies questioning…
“Is it possible to bury the power lines underground within 100 days? The other policies too, how many of them will actually be achieved?”.
Prayut also smirked that Chadchart would be more powerful than the PM if he could accomplish all his policies!
All of the policies announced pre-election are available on www.chadchart.com.
Chadchart and his team revealed that each policy came from the real problems people face in Bangkok. People explained what they experienced to Chadchart’s election volunteers. The team also insisted that their policies were proposed based on available statistics and scientific information (regarding the flood problems). They developed the policies together with leading academics and specialists from different institutions, and they were ready to operate them.
Meanwhile, Prawit Wongsuwan, deputy PM and tactician for Palang Pracharat, says the party will “review its mistakes” after the party’s dismal performance of winning only 2 seats in Bangkok’s 50 districts in last Sunday’s city poll.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Insight | Khaosod | Dailynews
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
Thai PM Prayut questions Chadchart’s 200+ policies for Bangkok
UPDATE:Teenage gunman goes on rampage killing 19 children and 2 adults at a Texas primary school
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Thailand News Today | Airports to screen arrivals for monkeypox
Best Hostels to stay in Bangkok for 2022
Official in one Phuket district plans to step up English teaching
Tires of Royal Thai Air Force plane burst during landing in northeast Thailand
How to get into Bangkok from Suvarnabhumi International Airport
Where Thai locals go for a happy ending
Chon Buri driver allegedly threatens man with gun over road accident
Endangered black panther spotted on road in central Thailand
UPDATE: German tourist who went missing in Phuket released from hospital
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
Thailand exempts cryptocurrency transfer VAT until 2023
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
Thailand plans to declare Covid-19 endemic earlier than expected
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of3 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Education13 hours ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Events2 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
- Tourism3 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months