Connect with us

Crime

MP removed after murder conviction

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

12 hours ago

 on

MP removed after murder conviction | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that convicted murderer Nawat Tohcharoensuk is no longer a member of Parliament, effective as of October 16.

Nawat was found guilty in Khon Kaen in September of arranging the murder of a local official six years ago. He was sentenced to death and ordered to pay 300,000 baht for the victim’s funeral.

His request for bail pending an appeal was rejected.

MP removed after murder conviction | News by The Thaiger

Photo: chiangraitimes

Nawat ordered the murder because the victim was having an affair with his wife, according to the court.

The 52 year old former MP hired five people, including two former policemen, to kill Suchart Khotethum. Suchart was an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial government

Suchart was shot dead in front of his home on May 3, 2013, as he was leaving for work.

Nawat has also been accused of ordering an assault on a fellow Pheu Thai MP on Sept 10.

SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Central Thailand

Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama | The Thaiger

A retired senior policeman has shot dead the plaintiff and his lawyer before being fatally shot by police in a Chanthaburi courtroom.

He wounded two other people accompanying the plaintiff.

67 year old police major general Thanin Chantratip was a defendant in a 10 year long civil lawsuit about land in Tha Mai district.

He was in court for a related criminal suit about false complaints and false testimony when the land case plaintiff arrived with his wife and two lawyers.

Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama | News by The Thaiger

Thai media report that the two sides began arguing and Thanin drew his pistol and opened fire.

The plaintiff, who was once a lawyer for former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, died later in hospital. One of his lawyers died as well. His wife and another lawyer were wounded.

Thanin was shot by an on duty police officer and severely wounded. He later also died.

A spokesman for the court says the shooting happened before the judge had entered the courtroom, and that the two sides often argued at past hearings.

SOURCE: bangkokpost.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Three die following court shooting in Chanthaburi, two more injured

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Three die following court shooting in Chanthaburi, two more injured | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Twitter/happykaekamon and Nalinee_OPLE

Three people are now dead after aa retired police officer opened fire inside a Chanthaburi courtroom on Monday/ The gunman died yesterday after being shot by a lawyer for the opposing counsel. Police are investigating how so many guns got inside the courtroom. Chantaburi is south east of Bangkok, neighbouring Rayong.

Before the incident, both parties had started a verbal argument when they arrived at the courtroom. When inside the courtroom, Tanin suddenly pulled out a pistol and shot his opponents, according to reports.

The 67 year old gunman, Tanin Jantarahip, a former police officer with the Royal Thai Police, died from wounds he received after he opened fire on the opposing legal party in a long-running land dispute. The details of the land dispute that led to the courtroom shootout haven’t been disclosed.

Jarun Jitjuenjoon, the regional police commander, told Coconuts Bangkok that three people have died from the incident.

“Three people have died so far including two lawyers and the gunman. Two people still remain in critical condition.”

The deceased include Tanin, Bancha Parameesanaporn, the lawyer who had brought the suit against Tanin. Also killed was one of Bancha’s lawyers, Wijai Sookrom.

Bancha’s wife, Supaporn Parameesanaporn, and Wichai Udomthanaphat, another attorney representing Bancha remain in critical condition at the Prapokklao Hospital.

Bancha was a well known lawyer whose clients included a former national police chief and former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra.

A spokesman for the Court of Justice, Suriyan Hongwilai, say the shooting happened before the judge had entered the courtroom.

SOURCE: Coconuts.co | Bangkok Post

Three die following court shooting in Chanthaburi, two more injured | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Pattaya purse snatcher arrested for robbing tourist

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Pattaya purse snatcher arrested for robbing tourist | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A thief has been arrested in Pattaya for stealing a purse from a tourist unpacking luggage at a local resort. He has claims he needed the money for Loy Krathong.

The incident happened last Saturday at a resort near the Nongprue public park. CCTV footage shows the suspect snatching the bag from a female tourist before speeding away on a motorbike.

The victim tried to chase after him but wasn’t fast enough, and he got away.

Police later arrested the suspect, who was identified as 29 year old Anirut “F” Buppachart.

He admitted he needed money for Loy Krathong and gifts for his family and claimed he had no other options. He has been charged with theft and remains in custody.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว12 hours ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ1 month ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5

Trending