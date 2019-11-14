MP removed after murder conviction | The Thaiger

Crime
MP removed after murder conviction
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that convicted murderer Nawat Tohcharoensuk is no longer a member of Parliament, effective as of October 16.
Nawat was found guilty in Khon Kaen in September of arranging the murder of a local official six years ago. He was sentenced to death and ordered to pay 300,000 baht for the victim’s funeral.
His request for bail pending an appeal was rejected.
Nawat ordered the murder because the victim was having an affair with his wife, according to the court.
The 52 year old former MP hired five people, including two former policemen, to kill Suchart Khotethum. Suchart was an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial government
Suchart was shot dead in front of his home on May 3, 2013, as he was leaving for work.
Nawat has also been accused of ordering an assault on a fellow Pheu Thai MP on Sept 10.
Central Thailand
Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama
A retired senior policeman has shot dead the plaintiff and his lawyer before being fatally shot by police in a Chanthaburi courtroom.
He wounded two other people accompanying the plaintiff.
67 year old police major general Thanin Chantratip was a defendant in a 10 year long civil lawsuit about land in Tha Mai district.
He was in court for a related criminal suit about false complaints and false testimony when the land case plaintiff arrived with his wife and two lawyers.
Thai media report that the two sides began arguing and Thanin drew his pistol and opened fire.
The plaintiff, who was once a lawyer for former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, died later in hospital. One of his lawyers died as well. His wife and another lawyer were wounded.
Thanin was shot by an on duty police officer and severely wounded. He later also died.
A spokesman for the court says the shooting happened before the judge had entered the courtroom, and that the two sides often argued at past hearings.
Crime
Three die following court shooting in Chanthaburi, two more injured
Three people are now dead after aa retired police officer opened fire inside a Chanthaburi courtroom on Monday/ The gunman died yesterday after being shot by a lawyer for the opposing counsel. Police are investigating how so many guns got inside the courtroom. Chantaburi is south east of Bangkok, neighbouring Rayong.
Before the incident, both parties had started a verbal argument when they arrived at the courtroom. When inside the courtroom, Tanin suddenly pulled out a pistol and shot his opponents, according to reports.
The 67 year old gunman, Tanin Jantarahip, a former police officer with the Royal Thai Police, died from wounds he received after he opened fire on the opposing legal party in a long-running land dispute. The details of the land dispute that led to the courtroom shootout haven’t been disclosed.
Jarun Jitjuenjoon, the regional police commander, told Coconuts Bangkok that three people have died from the incident.
“Three people have died so far including two lawyers and the gunman. Two people still remain in critical condition.”
The deceased include Tanin, Bancha Parameesanaporn, the lawyer who had brought the suit against Tanin. Also killed was one of Bancha’s lawyers, Wijai Sookrom.
Bancha’s wife, Supaporn Parameesanaporn, and Wichai Udomthanaphat, another attorney representing Bancha remain in critical condition at the Prapokklao Hospital.
Bancha was a well known lawyer whose clients included a former national police chief and former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra.
A spokesman for the Court of Justice, Suriyan Hongwilai, say the shooting happened before the judge had entered the courtroom.
Crime
Pattaya purse snatcher arrested for robbing tourist
A thief has been arrested in Pattaya for stealing a purse from a tourist unpacking luggage at a local resort. He has claims he needed the money for Loy Krathong.
The incident happened last Saturday at a resort near the Nongprue public park. CCTV footage shows the suspect snatching the bag from a female tourist before speeding away on a motorbike.
The victim tried to chase after him but wasn’t fast enough, and he got away.
Police later arrested the suspect, who was identified as 29 year old Anirut “F” Buppachart.
He admitted he needed money for Loy Krathong and gifts for his family and claimed he had no other options. He has been charged with theft and remains in custody.
