MP removed after murder conviction | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that convicted murderer Nawat Tohcharoensuk is no longer a member of Parliament, effective as of October 16.

Nawat was found guilty in Khon Kaen in September of arranging the murder of a local official six years ago. He was sentenced to death and ordered to pay 300,000 baht for the victim’s funeral.

His request for bail pending an appeal was rejected.

Photo: chiangraitimes

Nawat ordered the murder because the victim was having an affair with his wife, according to the court.

The 52 year old former MP hired five people, including two former policemen, to kill Suchart Khotethum. Suchart was an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial government

Suchart was shot dead in front of his home on May 3, 2013, as he was leaving for work.

Nawat has also been accused of ordering an assault on a fellow Pheu Thai MP on Sept 10.

SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com