Thailand’s beaches now more expensive than European resorts – report | The Thaiger

Thailand's beaches now more expensive than European resorts – report
The cost of a holiday in popular Thai beach resorts is now on par with, or even higher than those in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Egypt – all closer to home for Europeans with lower flight costs and less travel time.
Diethelm Travel Group report that the cost of a five-star resort in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Samed, for example, has now reached around US$500 per night for a standard room, including American breakfast. This report says that is similar to the cost of a five-star beach resort in Greece, Italy and Spain, and dearer than a comparable property in Turkey or Egypt – around US$350 a night.
Skift.com reports that the prices for travel to Thailand are even now comparable to a mountain resort in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – approx. US$450 a room in July/August, the high season for Europeans.
Diethelm, one of Thailand’s oldest and largest inbound travel specialists, does regular price benchmarking and shares the latest figures with travel blog Skift.
Their report says a Thai holiday has increased by about 30% in US dollars, and 40% in Euros over the last five years due to realignment of the currencies and the baht’s current popularity with international investors.
Diethelm’s Group CEO Stephan Roemer says the Thai hotel prices have now reached a point that is “definitely too much.”
“Hotels at the well-known resort areas in Thailand are more expensive than comparable resorts in Europe. I fear a negative impact in the medium to longer term (6 to 18 months) particularly for the leisure market to Thailand.”
Danai Wansom, president and CEO of Well Hotels & ResortsThailand, says, despite attempts to resolve the strengthening baht, the Thai currency just keeps strengthening.
“This is a tough challenge for our tourism industry. I admit that it has a negative impact on our business. I believe, although I do not want to, that the baht could reach below 30 baht to the US dollar.”
Analysts say a guest mix heavily slanted towards Asia has become an issue for some upmarket European guests for whom Thailand also appears to be losing a bit of amazingness. This is due to its political situation and overdevelopment, aside from the structural change in market mix.
Ruth Landolt, general manager of Asia365, a tour operating company based in Zurich, crafting tailor made tours to Asia for German-speaking markets, says some of her long-term clients are not going back to Thailand.
“Some of the hotels have shifted their guest mix and sell a bigger percentage to the Chinese market. So the atmosphere in the hotel can change to the point where clients tell us they will not go back. This is a very important issue.”
Landolt saw a “two-digit drop” in business to Thailand this past summer although the upcoming winter business is “looking good, so we hope for the best.”
“Thailand still has many places with a competitive edge, and those hotels that have maintained their rates are suffering much less, while those that have not listened and increased their rates considerably are now hitting the market with sometimes crazy reductions.”
Business to Phuket and Koh Samui is down year-on-year, which European travel analysts put down to over-development and “overfamiliarity” rather than Brexit or the high baht.
David Kevan, a director at Chic Locations UK, says these islands have lost their glamor.
“It’s very much been there, done that. However clients are using the improved air links into both as gateways to travel onto Khao Lak, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, so our business to Thailand this year on the whole is about 5%, with Khao Lak, Koh Samed and Koh Kood all performing well.”
Unless these islands too go the way of their elder sister resort destinations and lose their quality and uniqueness eventually.
But another high-end UK tour operator, Premier Holidays, sayst Brexit uncertainty, which is being reflected in a weaker British pound, coupled with a very strong baht, is an issue.
And according to its product manager, John Parker, Thai hotels and resorts are making tactical offers that holiday prices to Thailand generally remain in line or better than other Far East destinations.
Thailand meanwhile has yet again extended its visa-on-arrival fee waiver for citizens of 20 nations for another six months. The fee of 2,000 baht for a single-entry leisure travel in Thailand of not more than 15 days has been waived effective the start of this month.
It’s a sign that the country is struggling to achieve its target of 39.8 million visitors this year, already a downward revision from the 40 million visitors target previously. And judging from the list of nations for which the visa fee is waived, Thailand is relying on China, India and a slew of emerging markets to make up for the shortfall from traditional markets such as Europe.
Anti-corruption commission says government officials guilty of taking bribes in power plant agreement
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is accusing the Thai government of accepting bribes from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, the Japanese company awarded the contract to build a power plant in the southern Thai city of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
NACC secretary-general, Worawit Sukboon, alleges that four government officials accepted a 20 million baht bribe from the Japanese firm in exchange for preferential treatment that included the use of a temporary dock while transporting machinery and equipment.
Worawit says that when three ships were turned away from a Thai harbor in early 2015 because they were too big to dock, the Japanese company paid four officials 20 million baht to be allowed to dock.
The Nation reports that the firm was under pressure to begin construction of the power plant and would have been fined 11 million baht a day for failure to start on time.
The four officials who are alleged to have accepted the bribe are Satit Chinnaworn, head of the province’s marine office, Kanin Muangduang, deputy mayor of Thong Nian subdistrict, Aphichat Sawatdirat, the local village headman, and Santiphong Phansawat, an inspector with the marine police.
Worawit says all four will be prosecuted for bribery and Kanin will be removed from his position.
In addition, the NACC accuses two executives from Sino-Thai of being complicit in the bribery. Pakpoom Srichamni and Rakesh Kalia are accused of forging a separate contract for the project, which hid details of the 20 million baht payment.
Both men now face prosecution for assisting a government official in requesting a bribe and failing to carry out their duties in an honest fashion.
Government confirms 2020 ban on single-use plastic bags
In a move that some would say has been a long time coming, the Thai government has announced that single-use plastic bags will be banned at shopping malls, convenience stores, and supermarkets from January 1, 2020.
Thai Residents says the ban was confirmed by government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul, who says the move is part of Thailand’s plans to eliminate plastic garbage by 2030.
The ban on single-use plastic bags had earlier been approved by the National Environmental Committee (NEC) in September and is expected to lead to a reduction of 225,000 tons of garbage a year.
This in turn is expected to reduce the amount being spent by state agencies on garbage management by 340 million baht a year.
School funding challenge for bilingual curriculum
The secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC), Amnat Wichayanuwat, says plans to introduce a bilingual school curriculum at all grade levels have thrown up an obstacle for meeting funding requirements.
The bilingual curriculum plans were announced by the Education Minister last week in an effort to improve English proficiency among the Thai population. It’s hoped to have the curriculum in place from kindergarten level at more than 2,000 district schools from the beginning of the 2020 academic year.
However, the OBEC secretary-general says one of the conditions under which schools can qualify for Mini English Programme (MEP) funding, is by showing that Ordinary National Educational Test (O-NET) scores have consistently improved for at least three years.
Amnat says it’s simply not possible for schools to meet this requirement.
“This is impossible because these schools haven’t even started with the new lessons. To launch the MEP classrooms efficiently, we will therefore adjust the qualification and submit it to the Provincial Schools Admission Committee for consideration.”
Amnat says OBEC will reinstate provincial English Resource and Instruction Centres to help determine the curriculum. He draws attention to the need to examine English language proficiency in both teachers and students and work on areas that need improvement.
“And there will be an English proficiency assessment using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages standard. This will expand the opportunities for education and create equality among educational institutes.”
Thailand was recently ranked 74 out of 100 on the English language proficiency index, with its ranking continuing to drop for three years in a row.
See earlier story HERE.
