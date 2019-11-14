Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Matichon Online

A Russian man has been arrested for overstaying his visa by 2,861 days, 7 years and 9 months. The man was arrested on Koh Samui.

In a completely serendipitous inspection, immigration and tourist police were doing spot inspections on the island hen they were checking a man on Soi 3, off Maenam Road, in the north of the island. The inspection was yesterday afternoon.

Upon checking the man’s passport the noted the visa had expired in 2012.

The man was identified as a Russian national, 32 year old Alexey Safronenkov. The man was handed over to the Koh Samui police for prosecution where he will likely end up being fined, deported and black-listed. The black listing for such a long overstay would be 10 years before he could return to the Kingdom.

The 32 year old, who would have been 25 at the time, entered Thailand through Khuan Don checkpoint in Satun, on the Malaysian border, on January 12, 2012. At the time he was given a tourist visa stamp allowing him to stay 30 days. He had never left the country since that time.

Avoiding police and staying in the Kingdom, without departing at any stage over 7 years, deserves some sort of award. But his only reward will be a return to Russia with a DCB stamp.

SOURCE: Matichon Online