Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Matichon Online

A Russian man has been arrested for overstaying his visa by 2,861 days, 7 years and 9 months. The man was arrested on Koh Samui.

In a completely serendipitous inspection, immigration and tourist police were doing spot inspections on the island hen they were checking a man on Soi 3, off Maenam Road, in the north of the island. The inspection was yesterday afternoon.

Upon checking the man’s passport the noted the visa had expired in 2012.

The man was identified as a Russian national, 32 year old Alexey Safronenkov. The man was handed over to the Koh Samui police for prosecution where he will likely end up being fined, deported and black-listed. The black listing for such a long overstay would be 10 years before he could return to the Kingdom.

The 32 year old, who would have been 25 at the time, entered Thailand through Khuan Don checkpoint in Satun, on the Malaysian border, on January 12, 2012. At the time he was given a tourist visa stamp allowing him to stay 30 days. He had never left the country since that time.

Avoiding police and staying in the Kingdom, without departing at any stage over 7 years, deserves some sort of award. But his only reward will be a return to Russia with a DCB stamp.

SOURCE: Matichon Online

The Thaiger

Central Thailand

Immigration nabs foreign criminals

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

Photo: INN News

Three foreign nationals have been arrested, as well as a Thai man supplying fake documents. The Immigration Bureau held a press conference Tuesday giving details of the arrests.

The first suspect is 45 year old Chen Ying, a Chinese national who allegedly used forged documents to get bank loans.

Chen is wanted by Chinese authorities for using fake documents in 2013 to secure loans estimated at 17 million yuan, or about 85 million baht.

He fled to Thailand in 2014 before Chinese prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest. He was recently apprehended in Chon Buri for overstaying his visa.

In the second case, a 25 year old Thai man, Anant Khonthieng, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport. He’s accused of forging official stamps and documents and selling them to foreigners who have overstayed their visas.

Bangkok police also arrested a 48 year old Burmese man, Cho Tun, who entered Thailand illegally to escape charges of running an illegal gemstone business. Police found video footage of him arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport before checking in to a hotel. He is awaiting deportation back to Myanmar.

Photo: chiangraitimes

In the fourth case, a Nigerian man, Samuel Nwabueze Iwoha, has been arrested on Koh Phangan for overstaying his visa by over six years.

Surat Thani police say the man overstayed by 2,412 days.

SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com

Entertainment

Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream!

Nattha Thepbamrung

Published

1 day ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

On November 11, 2019, Utopia Corporation arranged the Utopia Music Festival at their condominiums in Nai Harn Beach, using a theme of superhero. The concept of ‘Dare to Dream’ showcases the outstanding and unique properties under Utopia Corporation.

 

The music festival started with a speech from Utopia CEO Hachi Yin and Vice President Leo Li, who explained their various properties across Phuket, currently valued at almost 6 billion baht. Their speech was followed by an exciting glow-in-the-dark light show and some awesome performances and talented DJs.

 

Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream! | News by The Thaiger

 

The party goers were all dressed in superheroes, from Son Goku to Wonder Woman, to Maleficent and Harley Quinn. Plenty of Phuket local street cuisine was available in the food trucks around the event along with refreshing drinks. The guests thoroughly enjoyed the music from the DJs and the astonishing shows on stage.

 

Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream! | News by The Thaiger

 

Utilising their extensive experience and knowledge of the Australian design and construction, IPA Corp., which owns the Utopia Development business unit, currently possesses seven projects on the island of Phuket. Utopia Nai Harn is one of them and is located between two of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, Nai Harn and Rawai Beach, and the beautiful Nai Harn Lake is just a stone’s throw away. Known as the Naiharn Tropical Alley, these surroundings provide a tranquil and relaxing backdrop to the hotel.

 

Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream! | News by The Thaiger

 

 

The high-quality hotel site provides all of the facilities one could ask for – a spa, fitness center, swimming pool with pool side bar, mini water park – U Lagoon and 24-hour front desk service are available. The hotel is within easy reach of numerous shopping locations and there are plenty of restaurants in the immediate vicinity.

 

Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream! | News by The Thaiger

 

Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream! | News by The Thaiger

 

“Utopia Corporation contribute to solving fragmentation on the island by integrating and planning connectivity in its master plan to develop the Utopia Empire,” Utopia CEO Hachi Yin said.

 

“We offer choices of exciting & unique dining experiences at Imagine Restaurant, a hip all-day dining restaurant where guests can open their minds to unique and inspired menu items from our Chefs, whilst enjoying beautiful views of tropical forest and green mountains from the restaurant balcony. Or our Mikha Authentic Japanese Restaurant specialising in Omakase in a relaxed Japanese atmosphere. For villa residents, we proudly serve a unique Utopia Floating Breakfast experience that will make you never want to leave your Villa.”

Expats

Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

PHOTO: Naew Na

A 52 year old Swiss expat has been arrested on Koh Phangan in violation of his visa conditions. Naew Na reports that the man had overstayed his entry visa into Thailand by over four years.

Police tracked him down at a rented house on Koh Phangan, a small Gulf of Thailand island near Koh Samui.

He had overstayed by 1,539 days, (4 years and 2 months), and is now in immigration custody.

Naew Na reports that a crackdown was held in the province of Surat Thani, which includes the popular tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, between November 6 – 11. The sweep was conducted by Koh Phangan police and tourist police.

They told the media that the command had come from immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang and they urged the public to continue to report immigration offenders by phoning 1178.

SOURCE: Naew Na

Trending