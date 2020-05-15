Military school owner gets death sentence for student’s fatal beating | The Thaiger

Crime
Military school owner gets death sentence for student’s fatal beating
The owner of a private military school in Nakhon Sawan province, about 237 kilometres north of Bangkok, has been sentenced to death, and his wife and mother-in-law to life in prison, for the fatal beating of a 15 year old student.
The provincial court handed down its judgement on Tuesday, ordering capital punishment for Natthaphol Thavornphibun, the owner of Ban Phi Nat tutorial school in tambon Wat Sai of the province’s Muang district. The same court sentenced his wife Phiraya Phalasaen, and mother in law Nonglak Phalasaen, to life imprisonment for colluding in the physical abuse, as they were present during the fatal beating.
28 year old Natthaphol admitted hitting 15 year old student Thapakorn “Nong Chaidaen’’ Sapsin, with a baseball bat at least 20 times in June last year at his cadet school.
The beating caused massive injuries, including a torn pancreas, which resulted in the boy’s death in hospital 2 days later. Theinjuries on his body indicated he had been struck with a blunt object on his back and legs. Natthaphol said he beat Thapakorn as punishment for swearing at his mother in law for refusing to return the boy’s mobile phone when he asked for it.
During interrogation, Natthaphol had denied murdering the boy, saying he had no intention of killing him, only to punish him, as a teacher punishes a student. The court said the evidence clearly showed Natthapol’s wrongdoing. He did not repent his action and continued denying the charges. Thus the court handed down the death sentence. The defendants have 30 days to appeal.
The dead boy’s parents, Phitsanu and Suwanna Sapsin, were satisfied with the judgment, saying that while the court administered justice for Nong Chaidaen, they still hurt, as Nong Chaidaen was their only child.
As June 12 will be the first anniversary of their son’s death, they will move his body from Somdetphrajaotaksin Maharaj Hospital to a temple in Tak province for funeral rites.
Death penalties are rarely carried out in Thailand. Only three people have been executed in Thailand in the past 18 years, the last two by lethal injection.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai expat finds newborn girl on roadside
Thai Rath reported that an American man found a newborn baby girl by the side of the road in Chiang Mai on Tuesday.
The man, who gave his name as “Eric R.” was on his way home to his nearby condo when he saw a child’s arm sticking out from a cloth in the shade of a tree by some old car tyres in Soi 3 of Kaew Nawarat Road.
He opened the cloth and found a fully formed and healthy baby. The little girl was unharmed and seemed to be breathing normally.
He texted a Thai friend who contacted the authorities. The baby is now in the care of Nakhon Ping Hospital.
Police are looking at security footage from the vicinity to find out who abandoned the baby there.
They speculate it was probably the mother who had an unwanted pregnancy and didn’t know what to do with the infant, a common problem in much of Thailand. According to the most recent data from the Child Watch Project, Bangkok is the province with the highest rate of child abandonment, with 7.43 children abandoned per 100,000 population.
The average for the country is 2.61 per 100,000. There are 700-800 babies and children abandoned annually, or about two per day. This number excludes aborted fetuses found in public places.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Immigration police arrest 2 more Chinese for facemask price gouging
Officials of the Immigration Bureau say criminals continue to prey on the public, taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak, by selling overpriced face masks. And at the top of the list are Chinese nationals.
After the arrest of Yang Seung on April 25 with 15,000 masks the IB expanded the inquiry and took down “Ahfe” (an assumed name) aged 39, who said he had obtained 10,000 masks from a Chinese national.
Ahfe was used to lure others. A sting was set up to buy 24,000 masks at 11 baht each from 39 year old “Alu” and his female accomplice “B,” aged 38, who admitted their crime.
They face years in jail and hundreds of thousands of baht in fines for several offences related to overcharging and import of masks.
The inquiry is now being followed up to see who supplied Alu and B.
It's by no means the first time scalpers have been prosecuted for selling overpriced masks and PPE – in March,7 were jailed for the offence, and late last month 2 Chinese nationals were arrested for selling illegally imported facemasks, hemp oil and sex toys.
Hot News
Marijuana valued at over 6 million baht seized in Mukdahan
Yesterday police in the northeastern province of Mukdaham announced the seizure of 616 kilograms of marijuana, valued at more than 6 million baht.
Authorities say 5 suspects are in custody, identified as 46 year old Boonchu Sittithong, 20 year old Wilawan Lapphu, 22 year old Kittiphong Uttaprom, 34 year old Keng Sae Song and Somboon Chindalert, aged 43.
Police got a tip that 3 cars were going to smuggle marijuana across the province, and laid an ambush. At about 5am today, officers noticed the 3 suspect cars coming into Mukdaham, passing the Nong Ian security junction. Reportedly a black Isuzu pickup truck with Chon Buri registration was followed by a white Nissan registered in Bangkok and a black Isuzu pickup truck, also from Chonburi.
The ambush team waited at a petrol station opposite the security junction and were given the green light to make the arrests, but 2 of the cars spotted them and fled in different directions.
Police pursued the suspects’ cars and arrested Boonchu, the driver of the black pickup truck. They inspected the vehicle and found 14 sacks of marijuana, divided into 44 bags each, weighing 616 kilograms.
Under interrogation Boonchu admitted the marijuana destined for Bang Na District in Bangkok, for which he would receive 50,000 baht on delivery. Officers brought Boonchu along with the marijuana back to their station.
The other officers intercepted the second black Isuzu pickup truck,driven by Kittiphong with Wilawan as the front passenger and Somboon sitting in the back. The car and the passengers were searched, but nothing illegal was found.
Under questioning, Kittiphong admitted that he was a guide, and they were going to drive to Bangkok.
All 5 suspects were detained at the Khamcha-i police station and charged with illegally possessing and selling a Category 5 drug (marijuana). Kittipong tested positive for consumption of methamphetamine. All suspects are in custody pending legal proceedings.
