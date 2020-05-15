Chiang Mai expat finds newborn girl on roadside | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai expat finds newborn girl on roadside
Thai Rath reported that an American man found a newborn baby girl by the side of the road in Chiang Mai on Tuesday.
The man, who gave his name as “Eric R.” was on his way home to his nearby condo when he saw a child’s arm sticking out from a cloth in the shade of a tree by some old car tyres in Soi 3 of Kaew Nawarat Road.
He opened the cloth and found a fully formed and healthy baby. The little girl was unharmed and seemed to be breathing normally.
He texted a Thai friend who contacted the authorities. The baby is now in the care of Nakhon Ping Hospital.
Police are looking at security footage from the vicinity to find out who abandoned the baby there.
They speculate it was probably the mother who had an unwanted pregnancy and didn’t know what to do with the infant, a common problem in much of Thailand. According to the most recent data from the Child Watch Project, Bangkok is the province with the highest rate of child abandonment, with 7.43 children abandoned per 100,000 population.
The average for the country is 2.61 per 100,000. There are 700-800 babies and children abandoned annually, or about two per day. This number excludes aborted fetuses found in public places.Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case was a tattoo artist travelling from Phuket to Chiang Mai
Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case revealed yesterday was a tattoo artist who had travelled from Phuket Province to Chiang Mai Province last Tuesday.
Reports suggest that his main goal was to take his wife and son away from Phuket, being a high-risk province, but things didn’t go as planned when he ended up as the one who got infected. The tattoo artist is 39 years old and he was not the only person to have travelled from Phuket to Chiang Mai during recent weeks – over 200 others have done the same thing. Everyone arriving in Chiang Mai from Phuket had received a Covid-19 test.
The family went through self-quarantine, however, he admitted that he and his family had left the house to buy food for 10-15 minutes at a time. The tattoo artist began experiencing flu-like symptoms during the self-quarantine, with a runny nose but he said he exhibited no high temperature. He ignored the symptoms and did not go see a doctor.
The governor of Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Saknuansat, along with Jatuchai Maneerat, MD from the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health, reported the latest Covid-19 case in the northern city was an ‘import’ from Phuket. The family travelled to Chiang Mai in a personal car and travel history shows that they stopped to buy food while driving to Chiang Mai and also spent a night in Nakhon Phanom Province.
The patient was admitted to the Nakornping Hospital. As for the wife and son, both received multiple Covid-19 tests with negative results. They are now in self-quarantine for 14 days and will be tested again.
Now there is an investigation to find exactly who the tattoo artist had been in contact with in the week before his family’s departure, and since their arrival in the north. The patient claims to have gone nowhere since they all arrived in Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
A group of 70 workers, representing over 200 employees at a luxury resort in northern Thailand, have filed an official complaint with Chiang Mai’s Department of Labour and Welfare, claiming they have not been paid for 4 months.
Thai Residents reports that the workers are all from the 5 star Dhara Dhevi resort in Chiang Mai, which closed its doors for good in early May. Former employees say they received only 50% of their salary in February and 25% in March. They have not received any payment for the months of April and May. Monthly salary amounts range from 9,750 baht to 100,000 baht, with workers claiming to be owed over 10 million baht in total.
The Dhara Dhevi resort was one of the most expensive in the region, but started running into financial difficulties two years ago, according to 50 year old Mangkorn Sorachai, who worked as Entertainment Manager at the resort for 8 years. He led the group of employees to protest outside Chiang Mai Town Hall, bearing placards calling out the hotel’s failure to pay its workers. He remains hopeful that a solution can be found, adding that the group is prepared to take the matter further if necessary.
The SET-listed Inter Far East Energy Corporation spent 2.46 billion baht to acquire the Dhara Dhevi Hotel Chiang Mai Group, which includes Dhara Dhevi Hotel, A.P.K. Development in 2015.
PHOTO: Khaosod
“The hotel started having problems when they changed the management team 5 years ago. Then about 2 years ago they started having financial problems, but the business continued on as usual. There were always customers, so the employees believe the resort has the necessary funds to pay their workers.”
“Then one day one of the managers informed employees that the hotel was not able to pay the salaries, but there was no explanation as to why. Hopefully, our group will receive updates within next week, if not we will take the issue to the Labour Court in search of justice.”
After reading a formal letter of complaint from the aggrieved workers, officials have invited 3 representatives from the group to a meeting at the Department of Labour and Welfare in Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 1 new case, no new deaths (May 14)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 1 new case of Covid-19 this morning at its daily press briefing in Bangkok. Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, announced the new case is in Chiang Mai, which had previously been clear of new case reports for over a month.
The 39 year old man had recently returned from Phuket and is considered an imported case from the island. Taweesilp said the man is asymptomatic. 6 more people have recovered and were released from hospital overnight.
Thailand has had a total of 3018 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in January. Of those 2,850 have fully recovered. There have been 56 deaths in total.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Friday, May 15
100 billion baht fund in the works for small businesses
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
Thailand Transport Company plans to restart 16 routes from May 18 onwards
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Military school owner gets death sentence for student’s fatal beating
Chiang Mai expat finds newborn girl on roadside
Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths (May 15)
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
Government confirms 14.5 million Thais qualify for 5,000 baht state aid
Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case was a tattoo artist travelling from Phuket to Chiang Mai
National parks may remain closed for another 2 months
Immigration police arrest 2 more Chinese for facemask price gouging
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Singapore nurse leads Covid-19 patients in dance routine – VIDEO
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Prachinburi police chief updates the case of murdered German man
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
- Thailand2 days ago
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
- Thailand2 days ago
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
- Entertainment3 days ago
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Environment2 days ago
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri