Man in Samut Prakan arrested for allegedly selling assault rifles on Instagram | The Thaiger

Crime
Man in Samut Prakan arrested for allegedly selling assault rifles on Instagram
Police arrested a man in Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok, for allegedly possessing war weapons and attempting to sell assault rifles online through Instagram under the account “dewaffen,” the name of a Nazi military branch. The “dewaffen” Instagram page for “Oz John Woo” has a combination of cat photos and gun photos. The bio says “military support/ small arms import/export service. Life is limited, please crazy every day.” The page was deactivated late this morning.
Officers raided the man’s condominium in the Bang Phli district and seized 9 assault rifles and 12,000 rounds of ammunition as well as numerous gun accessories and 2 grenades. Police say they also found 5 grams of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.
37 year old Wu Qiang, from China, was arrested at the condominium and taken to the local police station. Police say they believe the weapons seized were being sold through the “dewaffen” Instagram account.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has walked out of a parliamentary debate in an apparent huff that MPs were laughing instead of listening to him. Thai PBS World reports that the incident happened in parliament yesterday afternoon, while the PM was explaining the southern economic zone project as part of the censure debate. Accusing some of those present of not paying enough attention, he ended his speech abruptly and walked out.
“I think I will stop here because no one is listening, but laughing. That is enough, thank you.”
PHOTO: Thai Post
The PM entered the debate after an accusation from opposition MP Prasertpong Sornnuwat, from the Kao Klai Party, who accused the Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee of an abuse of power. Prasertpong has accused Nipon of displacing villagers in the southern province of Songkhla by forcing them to sell their land to make way for developments in the southern economic zone project. He says this was done to further Nipon’s own interests and those of his people.
Nipon claims the dispute over the land occurred before he took over responsibility for the project, insisting that Prasertpong’s accusation is groundless and that the project is designed to improve the quality of life of people in the area.
The PM then took to the floor to defend the project, pointing out that issues in the south of the country are complicated and saying the government is working to solve them and bring prosperity to the region. He has refuted the suggestion that no progress has been made on the project, insisting that it is in the preparatory stage and pointing out that infrastructure development must be ready before investors decide to put money into the region. However, it appears he grew frustrated that some were not listening to his explanation, accusing them of laughing at him, before walking out.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues
The government’s Covid-19 task force is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, a move which may include allowing alcohol in restaurants and re-opening boxing stadiums. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will review current restrictions and if any are lifted, that is expected to take effect immediately or early next week.
According to a Coconuts report, the CCSA is considering the move based on the decline in new infections over the last week. However, they have not specifically mentioned if the easing of restrictions will apply to bars or other nightlife. Breweries and bar owners have expressed frustration with the ongoing closure, protesting outside the Health Ministry earlier this month. Since January, bars have been closed in the capital, and there is a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants, following the resurgence of Covid-19 in December.
The CCSA is also expected to discuss additional quarantine options for foreign arrivals, with an eye on international events such as the Jet Ski World Cup and Jet Ski Pro Tour, which Thailand hopes to host this year. One of the options being considered is “Villa Quarantine”, which would require international visitors to self-isolate in their room for just 5 days, before being allowed out and about around the hotel grounds. Following the 5 days’ self-isolation, they would also be allowed to use spa and sports facilities.
Several people have criticised the proposal, claiming it is an example of government corruption and cronyism. They point to a “Villa Quarantine” pilot project taking place in Phuket, where 70 wealthy foreign arrivals are expected to land on the southern island from Bali on Sunday and be accommodated in the Sri Panwa resort. The resort is owned by loyal government supporter, Vorasit Issara, and part-owned by a government social security agency.
Vorasit, no stranger to controversy himself, claims the wealthy visitors are safe as they travel a lot and therefore undergo frequent testing. To read more about the Sri Panwa Phuket resort and its owner, click HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
12,000 police officers to be deployed at pro-democracy protests this weekend
Over 12,000 officers will be on duty for planned anti-government protests set to take place outside parliament today and at other significant locations in Bangkok over the weekend. Tomorrow, MPs will vote in a no-confidence motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 9 members of his administration. The Bangkok Post reports that the “Mob Fest” Facebook page carries a message urging supporters to show up to a rally outside the parliament building at 5pm today.
“We will watch a live broadcast of the no-confidence debate on a big screen. We will yell at the government and debate on 10 urgent issues proposed by the people. Over the past seven years since General Prayut Chan-o-cha seized power, he has taken the people on a roller-coaster ride with a host of promises and it has all come crashing down.”
The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, a division of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group has confirmed that a rally will also be held on Saturday, with the time and location to be confirmed today. The protesters are expected to rally at the Democracy Monument and outside parliament at the Kiak Kai intersection.
Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa has called on activists not to resort to violence against the authorities. Currently in custody and charged with various offences including lèse majesté, Anon has also been named as Time Magazine’s “100 Next” emerging leaders.
Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau has confirmed that 12 companies of 1,800 officers will monitor protests at the weekend, while deputy national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas says 69 companies of 10,350 officers from 9 provincial police regions are being drafted in to support the MPB. Speaking about the upcoming protests, political science lecturer Wanwichit Boonprong says confrontations between pro-democracy activists and the police could turn violent.
Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is to rule on the legality of proposed charter amendments. Once the no-confidence debate ends tomorrow, there will be a week left before parliament goes into recess on February 28. In that time, there will be a second reading of the proposed amendments on February 24 and 25. It’s understood over 100 MPs have requested an adjustment of 2 amendment bills, 1 of which was proposed by the government and the other from the opposition.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Man in Samut Prakan arrested for allegedly selling assault rifles on Instagram
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Great Thai Food Convenience Store Challenge l Chef Cyril Mougin | VIDEO
Thailand Post teams up with AIS to offer disposal service for used electronics
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues
Government think tank says vaccine rollout vital to tourism recovery
12,000 police officers to be deployed at pro-democracy protests this weekend
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Thailand News Today | Protest leader gets Time magazine nod, foreign teacher crackdown | February 18
Police, military deny knowledge of mystery men at rally site
Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup
Is THIS the cheapest five star hotel in the world? Right here in Bangkok | VIDEO
Soi Dog sets up mobile clinic on Koh Samui to neuter and vaccinate stray animals
54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
Chulalongkorn University in lockdown following discovery of Covid cluster
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
- Thailand2 days ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
- Insurgency4 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
- Thailand4 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Crime3 days ago
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
- Patong19 hours ago
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
barry
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1:22 pm
Gasp – could this be the beginning of the end for all those cat&guns Instagram influencers?