Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Got Bitcoin? You may soon be able to spend it in Thailand. The country’s tourism officials want to draw in cryptocurrency holders and plan to first target tourists from Japan, the one of the world’s top holders of Bitcoin.
The idea is to draw in more high spending tourists, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn. With the lack of foreign tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic, tourism officials have been discussing numerous ways to draw in visitors and boost the economy. They’ve been focusing on wealthy tourists, even launching “villa quarantine” and “golf quarantine” to help entice high spenders to visit Thailand.
“If we can prepare the country for the cryptocurrency market, it will help attract more opportunities from high-spending tourists, especially the young and wealthy generations… Even Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and a crypto influencer, might be interested in visiting Thailand.”
TAT discussed the idea of attracting cryptocurrency holders with the Thailand and Japan Technology Promotion Association and has now started a feasibility study on using the cryptocurrency at tourism destinations.
Tourism officials still need to discuss the idea with the Bank of Thailand and measures need to be in place to prevent money laundering, Yuthasak says. TAT also plans to talk with businesses in the tourism industry to prepare for the potential use of cryptocurrency.
TAT set a goal of 8 million tourists to enter Thailand this year… much lower than the 40 million arrivals before the pandemic. They expect total tourism receipts to be around 428 billion baht with each visitor spending an average of 53,000 baht during their trip. The National Economic and Social Development Council say they only expect 3.2 million foreign arrivals this year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Great Thai Food Convenience Store Challenge l Chef Cyril Mougin | VIDEO
Another chef to the challenge.
What can a great chef create with ingredients ONLY from a 7/11? The Thaiger caught up with some amazing local chefs to see what they could put together after 5 minutes in a convenient store with 1,000 baht budget. Not only did they come up with some surprising ideas, they tasted DELICIOUS!
Join Tim Newton as he learns more about the chefs, their inspirations and how they ended up in Thailand. Our Gourmet Extraordinaire Donna Toon was the judge. The series was all filmed in Phuket and is the the pre-cursor of a new series to be filmed in Bangkok during 2021.
Environment
Thailand Post teams up with AIS to offer disposal service for used electronics
Got an old smartphone or tablet lying around and unsure what to do with it? You can now get rid of your used electronic devices by boxing them up and handing them to your postman, as part of a new campaign by Thailand Post and mobile operator AIS.
Nation Thailand reports that the move comes amid a surge in “e-waste” around the world, with many countries struggling to dispose of items safely. Thailand Post has responded to the challenge by launching a campaign that is an extension of the disposal points that already exist at post offices throughout the country, where people can get rid of their old devices. Thailand Post says the new service is free of charge and makes disposal even easier.
“People can drop their old smartphones, tablets, chargers, headphones, power banks, and smartphone batteries into a box and give it to postmen.”
Saichon Submakudom from AIS has thanked Thailand Post for partnering with them in the campaign. The mobile phone operator will be responsible for disposing of the electronic items in compliance with international standards.
“We would like to thank Thailand Post for cooperating in the campaign to help people dispose of e-waste (safely).”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Politics
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has walked out of a parliamentary debate in an apparent huff that MPs were laughing instead of listening to him. Thai PBS World reports that the incident happened in parliament yesterday afternoon, while the PM was explaining the southern economic zone project as part of the censure debate. Accusing some of those present of not paying enough attention, he ended his speech abruptly and walked out.
“I think I will stop here because no one is listening, but laughing. That is enough, thank you.”
PHOTO: Thai Post
The PM entered the debate after an accusation from opposition MP Prasertpong Sornnuwat, from the Kao Klai Party, who accused the Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee of an abuse of power. Prasertpong has accused Nipon of displacing villagers in the southern province of Songkhla by forcing them to sell their land to make way for developments in the southern economic zone project. He says this was done to further Nipon’s own interests and those of his people.
Nipon claims the dispute over the land occurred before he took over responsibility for the project, insisting that Prasertpong’s accusation is groundless and that the project is designed to improve the quality of life of people in the area.
The PM then took to the floor to defend the project, pointing out that issues in the south of the country are complicated and saying the government is working to solve them and bring prosperity to the region. He has refuted the suggestion that no progress has been made on the project, insisting that it is in the preparatory stage and pointing out that infrastructure development must be ready before investors decide to put money into the region. However, it appears he grew frustrated that some were not listening to his explanation, accusing them of laughing at him, before walking out.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
