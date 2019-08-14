Convicted US pedophile caught teaching children at his home in northern Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime
Convicted US pedophile caught teaching children at his home in northern Thailand
Immigration police have nabbed a convicted American pedophile in Phayao in the north of Thailand.
66 year old “Mr Eric” had a language school set up at his own home in the main city district of Phayao and was allegedly teaching children English without a work permit.
The man’s full name was not provided in the Siam Rath story.
Siam Rath reports that the chief of Thailand’s immigration bureau had received representations from the department of homeland security in the US about Mr Eric.
Homeland security officials told Thai police that the suspect had left the US after being convicted of sex crimes against children and was headed for Thailand.
The man was sentenced to four years jail in the US but the sentence was suspended. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $11,500 and compensation before he flew to Thailand.
Immigration police and the department of labour went to visit Mr Eric at his home on Soi Ormsin on Prasat Road. He had a small language school set up in his house and was conducting classes with children when officials arrived. They initially charged the man with working without a work permit and detained him ahead of probable blacklisting and deportation.
Chiang Mai
British man stuck in Thailand, facing jail for defending himself
A British man, beaten up by a gang of Thai “thugs”, is facing jail after throwing punches in self-defence. 38 year old Luke Thornton was kicked and punched in the face and repeatedly knocked out in the assault. He was visiting his wife Sayforn Phetkajang in the village of Pai, north west of Chiang Mai.
At the time reports in Thai media say he was sitting in the road with a few friends when three men pulled up on motorbikes and started revving their engines. Luke then pulled his friends away, at which point the Thai men allegedly unleashed a savage assault on Luke.
Three Thai men have now been arrested, aged between 23 and 25. They claim the British man shouldn’t have interfered in a fight between “grown Thai men”.
“So he needed to be taught a lesson.” Read The Thaiger report about the attack HERE.
Luke’s wife told reporters that he had raised his hands in a wai to appeal for his life but says he was kicked and beaten unconscious and left for dead as the gang fled the scene.
“They had wooden sticks with nails pointing out. They were screaming they were going to kill me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. They punched me in the face and the back; they kicked my legs and smashed my face with their sticks”.
“I lost consciousness and then when I woke up again, they knocked me out with a kick to the head. This happened two or three times. At one point they picked me up and dragged me across the road, my face scraping along.”
One of the attackers eventually asked: “Where will he put his body?”
Luke was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital with a fractured skull, fractured eye socket and other facial injuries. Over the following two weeks, he underwent facial reconstruction surgery and operations on his fractured skull and broken finger, with medical bills running to £7,500 (about 280,000 Thai baht).
He suffered a smashed eye socket and a smashed nose, with his left eyeball replaced by a piece of silicon and eventually re-inserted. The three men in question have been arrested but Luke now faces a trial for “fighting”.
Luke now faces six months of proceedings, along with jail time or a £10,000 (about 375,000 Thai baht) fine.
“I’ve been told I will have to sit in the dock with the three men who attacked me at my next court date in September. I am so scared they will have me killed. I have PTSD from that night, and I can’t stop replaying it in my head.”
Luke’s passport has been confiscated by Thai authorities and he is unable to return home to see his children.
Luke’s family and friends have set up a fundraising page to cover court costs and medical bills, which can be viewed HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Thai Rath | dailystar.co.uk
Crime
Norwegian out on bail following death of British man at Centara Grand Resort in Phuket
SCREENSHOT: bbc.com
The bbc.com are reporting that a British man died at the Centara Grand Hotel in Phuket in a fight after telling another guest to “keep the noise down” as his wife and son tried to sleep, according to the man’s family.
The details in the BBC report conflict with earlier local reports out of Phuket.
The BBC report says that 34 year old Amitpal Singh Bajaj from the UK complained about noise from the next room at the five-star Centara Grand Hotel on Karon beachfront in Phuket.
The man’s family claims that another man forced his way into their room via the balcony early on Wednesday, August 21. The family claims that the man strangled Mr Bajaj.
In a statement Amitpal’s 34 year old wife Bandhna Kaur Bajaj described to police how the attacker “barged” into their room naked and attacked her husband.
“My husband sacrificed his life to save my son’s life and mine. He will always be our hero.”
“My husband tried to block the man and move me and my son away. As the man was kicking, punching and just, beating him up, my husband told me to please leave and save our son,” according to the BBC report.
The rendering of the report from the BBC is quite different from Phuket’s local news reports.
In Phuket reports it stated that a fight started at 4am, when the British man Amitpal Singh Bajaj confronted Norwegian Roger Bullman over the amount of noise coming from his room.
“Mr Bullman was drunk, and security had already visited his room twice to ask him to keep the noise down. When Mr Bajaj confronted him, he stabbed Mr Bullman in the shoulder with a steak knife.
Mr Bullman, trained in martial arts, then got the British man in a choke hold and maintained his grip on him. He says he did not mean to kill him, and did not think he had.”
The BBC report says that Mrs Bajaj grabbed the couple’s 2 year old son and fled the hotel room to look for help. She says she ran down a staircase and hid under a tree with her son in her arms while calling the reception from her mobile to tell them what had happened.
“I asked the reception to please make sure someone attends to my husband… “please give him some medical help, I’m very scared, I’ve escaped”, according to the BBC report.
“I could still hear the attacker screaming. I didn’t want to be attacked.”
Mr Amitpal was taken to Patong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested in Thailand and is being provided consular assistance.
According to Phuket News, Karon police said that "Mr Bullman had been released on bail posted at the court, but was unable to confirm how much bail was posted at. Reports in the Norwegian media said that bail was posted at about 200,000 baht."
Crime
Big drug seizures across the country continue
PHOTO: The Nation
Over 10 million methamphetamine pills and more than 36 kilograms of crystal methamphetamne (ice) have been seized in raids around the country.
Police, soldiers and Office of the Narcotics Control Board officials arrested 46 people, a cache of illegal drugs and guns during raids in nine provinces this week.
The raids took place in Bangkok suburbs, and Samut Prakan, Prachin Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sakhon Nakhon, Phitsanulok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Krabi and Narathiwat provinces.
The people arrested included two drug manufacturers and 32 “drug users”. Four others were charged with possession with intent to sell and eight with simple possession.
The tally in confiscated drugs since last October is now 10,208,211 methamphetamine pills, 36,426 grams of ‘ice’, 175 grams of heroin, 1,105,156 grams of marijuana, 419,131 grams of krathom leaves, 523 litres of liquid krathom, 19 krathom plants, 1,061 grams of ketamine, 470 grams of opium and 6,786 ecstasy pills.
Seventy guns and 440 bullets were seized in the same period along with 24 million baht worth of assets from suspects.
SOURCE: The Nation
