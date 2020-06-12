Crime
7 year old daughter helps police prevent father’s suicide
When police in the central plains province of Uthai Thani learned of a shooting incident they rushed to the scene to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her face and a man threatening to shoot himself in the head. Rescue workers rushed the woman to hospital while police tried to calm the man down and stop him from killing himself.
After about 30 minutes officers brought the man’s 7 year old daughter to plead with him not to go through with it. She told her father she would visit him even though he’d be arrested. He eventually put the gun down and hugged his daughter while apologising for his actions. He told police that his wife was having an affair and, when he threatened her with a gun, she and her mother tried to stop him with knives, forcing him to fire at them in self defence.
His wife says she fought with her husband often as he had an alleged drugs habit. She had previously left him for a month to live with her mother, but he wanted her to return to him and went to the mother’s house.
When he saw her talking on the phone, he became jealous and wanted to shoot her. Seeing the threat to her daughter’s life, the mother pushed her way into the line of fire and got shot in the face.
In another story, rescue workers in Chon Buri are frustrated with the repeated threats of a Thai man to kill himself every time his wife declines his sexual advances.
On Tuesday, police were notified of a man threatening to to jump from an overpass in front of a shopping mall. They found a 43 year old Thai man standing on the edge of the overpass looking down at the road, where cars were whizzing past while bystanders watched the scene with horror.
Officers teamed up with rescue volunteers to bring the man to safety. When questioned, he said his “wife declined to sleep with him at night”.
One rescue volunteer says the man has threatened to kill himself in public places 7 times, always for the same reason. He said the man’s actions are aimed at seeking attention and are useless, but he has to come and rescue the man in any case, “because it’s his duty”.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid
Police have arrested more than one hundred gamblers at an illegal casino in a Rayong warehouse. The casino’s bank books show an average cash flow of 12 million baht per day, Thai media reports.
Along with 106 gamblers, 12 dealers were also arrested. Police confiscated game equipment such as card tables, casino chips and 2 slot machines as well as 700,000 baht in cash. The gamblers and dealers face charges for participating in illegal gambling as well as violating the emergency decree. Police, along with the Anti Money Laundering Office, are still investigating.
Authorities say that while the casino was illegal, it was very public and in a busy area. It’s known as RJ casino and it’s in a 600 square metre warehouse near a Tesco Lotus. Thai Residents says “the casino was operating in public without fear of the law.” The casino even offers van services to pick people up from Pattaya. The casino’s owner, who is not named in the Thai Residents report, also ran a large illegal casino in Ubon Ratchathani which is now also shut down.
In this case, the owner’s business gamble hasn’t paid off.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Bang Saen plans to be a “zero waste beach”
A Chon Buri beach plans to be completely garbage free, aiming to be a so-called “zero waste beach.” The National Research Council of Thailand and Kasetsart University have teamed up to develop a waste management system and devices to help keep Bang Saen beach clean.
Although there are far fewer people on the beach this year due to coronavirus restrictions, plastic and other rubbish continued to wash up on the shore. The Seen Suk mayor said 70% of the trash on the beach is from marine debris. To fix this, waste collecting boats and nets will be installed in the water. Researchers are also studying the flow of debris in the ocean.
“Innovation and technology can help us collect the waste 50% faster.”
When tourists are visiting, they leave around 7,000 kilograms of waste per day, according to Bangkok Post. 1.2 million tourist visit Bang Saen beach each year, leaving an average of 2.5 million tonnes of waste. A variety of waste collecting bins will be along the 5 kilometre beach.
Bang Saen has been the government’s poster beach in the re-opening of Thailand’s beaches, receiving huge crowds since it re-opened a week ago, causing long traffic jams and headaches for local officials.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint
A cleaner at an international school in Central Thailand is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his 2 teenage daughters. A police complaint was filed yesterday, with help from the Tham Dee, or the ‘Goodness Foundation’, led by a former Miss Thailand. The girls say their 42 year old father threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the assaults.
The girls, 14 and 15 years old, say their father sexually assaulted them at their home in Samut Prakarn, outside Bangkok, for more than 2 years. The Tham Dee Foundation was made aware of the assaults and helped them make the report with police.
Nation Thailand said the girls feared their safety as their father had threatened to kill them. They also worried about the upbringing of their 1 year old half-sister with their abusive father.
According to the two witnesses, they claim their father was a cleaner at a Samut Prakan international school in . He has been separated from the girls’ mother for many years. He had since remarried and had more children. The two teenage girls had lived with their father. They claim their father started making advances at them when they were around 12 years of age. They accuse their father of “making sexual advances and touching them”.
Founder of Tham Dee and former Miss Thailand, Panadda Wongphudee, said they have coordinated with the Social Development and Human Security Ministry to provide the girls with a safe place to stay.
The Nation says the man has been arrested, while the Bangkok Post says police are still investigating the incidents.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
4 Thais repatriated from India found with Covid-19 today (June 12)
7 year old daughter helps police prevent father’s suicide
Anti-alcohol law has “bounty hunters” snitching for reward money
Thailand talking “travel bubbles” with low-risk Covid-19 countries
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
Massive elephant migration causes problems in the North
Thai narcotics police conduct several raids, nab Nigerian lynchpin
Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia
Anti-alternative tobacco report slammed by experts
Health minister promises hospital graft investigation
Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 – VIDEO
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thai man faces 8 charges for Tweets criticising the monarchy
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
They arrived! One Thai/Australian family’s battle to re-unite.
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Crime4 days ago
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
- Crime3 days ago
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
- Crime3 days ago
Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists
- Crime1 day ago
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO