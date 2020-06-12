4 Thais repatriated from India found with Covid-19 today (June 12) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
4 Thais repatriated from India found with Covid-19 today (June 12)
Today the government announced 4 new cases of Covid-19, all were reported as repatriated Thai citizens from India. Dr. Taweesilp spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says…
“1 of the cases was a 39 year old housemaid, who returned to Thailand on June 4 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She showed no symptoms, but tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.”
“3 others arrived back on June 5, of the number 2 were male labourers aged 37 and 53, and the other a masseuse, aged 44. They were quarantined in Chon Buri and tested positive on Wednesday, also while being asymptomatic.”
Dr Taweesilp continues to say that India had the most Covid-19 cases in Asia with a total of 298,283 cases and ranked 4th globally, and rising. So far 2,445 Thai people had returned from India as part of the government’s repatriation program.
As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has been 3,129, with 84 patients still under treatment. 2,987 have made a full recovery and been officially discharged from hospital (no change), there have been a total of 58 deaths (no change).
Of the 192 Covid-19 patients found in state quarantine:
- 90 cases, (46.9%) were found in the first two days after entering state quarantine
- 38 cases (19.8%) were found on day 3-4
- 35 cases (18.2%) were found on days 5-6
- 11 cases (5.7%) were found on days 7-8
- 2 cases (1%) were found on days 9-10
- 11 cases (5.7 %) were found on days 11-12
- 5 cases (2.6%) were found on days 13-14
“It has been 18 days that the country has not logged a locally infected patient. However, people must not be reckless. Although we do not have a local infection, there are about 100,000 newly confirmed cases globally per day.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Thailand talking “travel bubbles” with low-risk Covid-19 countries
Thailand is considering the idea of forming “travel bubbles” with countries that have demonstrated similar success in suppressing the Covid-19 virus. The announcement comes as a number of nations, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, China and New Zealand have expressed interest in forming a reciprocal travel pact with Thailand.
This would involve governments agreeing their citizens could travel back and forth between the countries within the “bubble”, without imposing conditions such as mandatory quarantine or self-isolation. The term “green lanes” has also been used.
An aide to Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed that a video conference meeting is scheduled to take place on June 26, when the PM will discuss the matter with the leaders of several interested countries, mostly regional Asian nations that have been able to reduce their Covid-19 case numbers to manageable levels. The PM has previously said travel bubbles could provide a much-needed boost to tourism.
Tourism, such a vital part of the country’s GDP (up to 20% when you include all the downstream workers and contractors), has been completely obliterated after the country closed down its international airports and borders in late March, early April this year.
Thailand currently has a ban on international flights, with the only exceptions being to facilitate the repatriation of Thai nationals and allow foreign work permit holders to return. The ban is currently in place until June 30 and the PM has said it will be reviewed closer to that date. He says any lifting of the embargo will need to be done with great caution to prevent a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus.
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
The Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha) is open, but only if you’re Thai. Foreigners are not allowed in, even if you’ve been living in Thailand for years. The famous Bangkok temple re-opened last week but are keeping foreigners over fears of the coronavirus.
A sign with red letters, all capitalised “ONLY THAI PEOPLE … NOW NOT OPEN FOR FOREIGNERS” is posted at the entrance. Expat blogger Richard Barrow posted photos of the signs on Facebook after visiting the temple and being denied entrance.
“I told them in Thai that I’m not a tourist, but wanted to pay respect to the Buddha. They just replied to me, no tourists allowed.”
Wat Pho is in the process of restoring the Reclining Buddha as well as some of the temple’s paintings. The temple is restricting access for the “safety of tourists”, Wat Pho posted on its Facebook page. The temple will reopen to the general public on July 1. Another spokesperson says the coronavirus is the reason the temple is banning foreigners.
“It’s because most Covid-19 cases were found in foreigners,” a temple representative told Coconuts Bangkok, confirming that they are only are only allowing Thais to visit at the moment.
There’s limited reports on the number of coronavirus cases in foreigner in comparison to Thais, but incoming international travel has been restricted since the end of March. Back in March, out of the 1,524 coronavirus cases reported at the time, 1297 were Thai and 227 were from foreigners coming into Thailand. In recent weeks the only new cases have been repatriating Thais, returning from overseas.
A spokesperson from the tourism ministry told Khaosod that temples can decide to allow foreigners or not, but said tourist destinations should wait before letting foreigners in.
Other recent cases of xenophobia have reared their head with foreigners reporting restaurants refusing them entry, bus companies (Transport Company has an official ‘policy’ to refuse foreigners based on the ’emergency decree… no such passage exists in the decree) denying foreign passengers, random tourist attractions, hair salons and massage services getting in on the act as well.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister also made his feelings well known with a public outburst against ‘dirty farang’ at a health ministry PR outing at Siam BTS station in early March when foreigners declined the free handouts of the ubiquitous cheap blue medical masks.
SOURCES:Khaosod | Coconuts Bangkok| Bangkok Post
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia
As most Asian countries dust themselves off and emerge from the ashes of the initial ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report in the Chiang Rai Times looks at how flight restrictions may affect travel in the region. International flights are still off-limits for many countries, but the situation is expected to gradually improve, particularly with the introduction of “travel bubbles” and “green lanes”.
Thailand
A ban on international flights is in place until at least the end of June, with many expecting it to be extended past then. Exceptions are being made for repatriation flights for Thai citizens who wish to return home, and foreigners in possession of work permits. In both cases, paperwork is required from Thai embassies and non-Thais must show they have tested negative for Covid-19. All arrivals then enter a mandatory 14 day quarantine period, although in the case of foreigners, this is at their own expense.
Thailand is now considering opening up to tourists from low-risk countries, such as China, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. But wether this is in July or sometime later is anyone’s guess. It is unlikely Thailand would allow visitors from ‘at risk’ countries into Thailand any time soon. That would probably include most European countries, South American countries, the UK and the US.
Malaysia
Domestic travel between states resumed yesterday but a ban on international travel remains in force. Exceptions are made for repatriating Malaysians, who must then self-isolate at home for 14 days.
Singapore
The city state’s borders remain closed, although it is permitting air passengers to transit through its airport. Singapore is believed to be considering a travel bubble with Malaysia and New Zealand, which would see international flights resumed between the 3 countries. Singapore has had an enormous surge in cases since the start of April, mostly in it migrant worker community.
Indonesia
The borders remain closed to international arrivals, other than Indonesian citizens and long-term pass holders, who must show evidence of having tested negative for Covid-19 or agree to be tested at the airport. Domestic flights have resumed with restrictions, including airlines only being permitted to operate at 70% capacity.
China
Most foreigners are banned from entering China for now, including those with valid visas and residency permits. Exceptions are being made for some business executives and expert personnel. Chinese nationals are being allowed back in and the country has agreed on a pact with South Korea and Singapore to enable business travel between the 3 countries.
South Korea
Some international flights are now operating, with all arrivals, whether foreign or South Korean, quarantined for 2 weeks. Exceptions are being made for diplomats and foreigners with official business status, who are instead tested on arrival.
India
The country currently has over 287,000+ cases (as of Thursday 5pm Thai time) of Covid-19 and its borders are sealed. At the start of April India had just under 2,000 reports cases of Covid-19. The government says it hopes to be able to resume international flights once restrictions are eased on foreign nationals globally. That won’t be any time soon.
Vietnam
Only Vietnamese citizens and work permit holders are being granted entry, provided they show a negative test certificate and fulfill the mandatory 14 day quarantine period. The Vietnamese government has said it hopes to end its ban on international flights for countries that have not recorded a new case of the virus for more than 30 days, but priority is expected to be given to foreign investors and experts, to get the economy going again. VietJet and Vietnam Airlines have announced tentative schedules for the resumption of international flights.
Japan
The government is hoping to ease travel restrictions and is in talks with some low-risk countries about reopening borders. Medical staff and those arriving on business are expected to be given priority and it’s likely they will have to agree to being tested and submit their travel itinerary.
Taiwan
For the most part, only Taiwanese citizens and work permit holders are being granted entry, all of whom have to undergo a 14 day quarantine period. The country is monitoring the situation in other countries carefully, saying any easing of border controls must be done with great caution. Taiwan is considered one of the most successful countries in the world in its handling of the outbreak.
Australia & New Zealand
Both countries currently have their borders shut to international arrivals, with the only exceptions being repatriated citizens and permanent residents, who must undergo a 14 day quarantine period. Both governments have also discussed a possible travel bubble, which might include the Pacific Islands, although New Zealand is reluctant to agree to this while Australia continues to allow unrestricted domestic travel.
SOURCE: Chiang. Rai Times
