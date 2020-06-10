Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again

A man in Chon Buri threatened to jump from a footbridge this morning after his wife refused to sleep with him. Rescue worker say this is the seventh time he’s threatened to jump from the same bridge. Police in the province’s Semet subdistrict were notified of the incident at about noon yesterday at the pedestrian bridge in front of the Big C and HomePro store on Sukhumwit Road in Mueang Chonburi district.

They arrived at the scene to find 43 year old Kampang Sermsri on the bridge standing on the edge of the bridge having climbed over the guardrail. After lengthy negotiations, rescue workers and police were finally able to convince him to come down. He claimed that he wanted to jump as his wife had once again refused to sleep with him. Chonburi Rescue workers said this was the seventh time that he has threaten to jump from the same bridge. For the same reason.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News