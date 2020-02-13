Embassy ordered to care for 3 Thais stranded in Wuhan | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Embassy ordered to care for 3 Thais stranded in Wuhan
Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai yesterday ordered the Thai embassy in Beijing to take care of three Thai people stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The three didn’t join the 138 Thai evacuees who returned on February 4. One of the three is a woman who overstayed her visa and has yet to pay the fine. The second is a woman recovering from a fever, while the third is a man who had a fever at the time of the evavuation but has now completely recovered.
Don said that the embassy is sending moral support to the three, and officials from a university are sending food to the women daily. The stranded man is able to cook at his residence.
“I have ordered the embassy to take care of Thai people in other Chinese cities as well. No one will be left behind no matter where they are, in virus-risk areas or not. Everyone will receive care from the Foreign Ministry. I stress that the embassy must closely monitor situations so that it can quickly offer assistance when it is needed”
“Safety would be the most important factor for the possibility of their return to Thailand.”
Chinese authorities are aware of the situations of the three stranded Thais and have also provided help, the Thai News Agency reports.
UK prisoner tested for coronavirus after extradition is virus-free
UPDATE: Neither Mark Rumble nor another suspect deported to the UK have the Covid-19 coronavirus, The Daily Mail reports: “Two British prisoners including a ‘drug dealer’ who were sent home from Thailand do not have coronavirus, tests have confirmed.”
A British drug suspect, arrested in Pattaya on November 2 before being extradited to the United Kingdom in January, has been tested for the coronavirus.
Thai authorities confirmed the identity of 31 year old Mark Rumble, who was sent back to the UK just over two weeks ago. An official for the Corrections Department says a medical check prior to the extradition on January 27 didn’t reveal any illness. “His body temperature was 36.6C and the lung x-ray was normal.”
Rumble was taken to HMP Bullingdon prison in Oxfordshire, according to Sky News. Prisoners there are now being kept in isolation, with access restricted to the wing of the complex where they are being held.
On the same day Rumble and another prisoner were being tested, a British honeymooner who was removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined off Japan nin Yokohama Harbour over coronavirus fears, announced his first test for the virus was negative. Passenger Alan Steele posted on Facebook:
“Just received great news. My test showed negative to the virus and have now been swabbed for second test. If that comes back negative I get released.”
Coronavirus UPDATE – sharp increase in cases, UK officials battle to contain a new threat
There’s been a sharp spike in new cases of coronavirus, principally in the central Chinese province of Hubei. There are now 60,373 world cases, 59,805 in China. 1,369 people have died and over 6,000 recovered.
242 new deaths were recorded yesterday, the deadliest day since the start of the outbreak. So what’s behind the big rise? It’s not actually a spike in the disease, but it reflects a change in the way statistics are collected and reported. Hubei health officials are now using a broader definition to diagnose people – which accounts for the vast majority of new cases. Until yesterday, the number of people diagnosed was stabilising.
Hubei province – which accounts for more than 80% of Chinese infections – now includes “clinically diagnosed cases” in the number of confirmed case statistics. Earlier this week, a number of leading provincial health officials and party leaders were side-lined from their jobs.
Other key Coronavirus news from around the world…
• Economists are already factoring in the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Different banks and research institutions estimate that China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Q1 this year could be less than 4%. Whilst that’s still laudable and would be welcomed by most western economies, it’s a sharp drop from the usual 6% plus annual growth rate. The problem is that China’s economy represents more than 20% of the world economy.
Business research agencies in Japan estimate that Japan’s GDP growth could slide backwards 0.2% if the outbreak lasts more than three months, or by nearly 1% if the outbreak lasts for a whole year.
• Thailand will also be highly affected by China’s (and to a lesser extent, Japan’s) economic slumps due to its close economic ties with China through tourism, business and exports. Some international economic research houses are cutting Thailand’s projected GDP growth for 2020 from 2.7% to 2%, or less. One even forecast the possibility of negative growth for the south east Asian Kingdom.
• Several international cases of the coronavirus, from the UK and South Korea, can be traced back to Singapore. As a result, some countries are now advising against travel to the south east Asian business hub. The tiny city-state now faces unique challenges, whilst generally being commended for its management of the crisis.
Changi Airport remains one of the most interconnected hubs in the world. With a flight taking off or arriving every 80 seconds, it’s more connected than JFK in New York or San Francisco in the US, and Dubai in the UAE. Now, dozens of thermal scanners and staff wearing face masks are dotted around the terminals, automatically checking temperature, cough and other symptoms of passengers as they enter and exit Singapore.
• 12 days separate the man’s departure from Singapore after a business conference, and finding out he had been infected with the new coronavirus. When UK citizen Steve Walsh was tested he had no symptoms. But his case has now set in train a series of events leaving UK health officials battling to stop the coronavirus from spreading across the UK.
Complicating the issue, the 53 year old had a four day stopover at a French ski resort on his way back from the Singapore conference. He didn’t know it, but he was spreading the virus as he went.
By the time he alerted the British health system, the NHS, after being contacted by Singaporean authorities about the spread of coronavirus at that conference, he had unwittingly passed it on to 11 other UK citizens at the ski resort. Five of them were already back in the UK, two were GPs.
Between the six people, they had come into contact with hundreds of others around Brighton and East Sussex before being isolated. The situation is fluid as UK health officials continue to track down and test anyone who may have come into contact with the group.
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
South Korea’s government is advising its nationals not to travel to Thailand due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. Other countries on the advisory include Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Vietnam. Vice Minister of Health & Welfare Kim Gang-lip told a press briefing that the measure aims to prevent the inflow of Covid-19 into the country.
Taiwan has asked Seoul to correct information reported by state-run news agency Yonhap, which said Taiwan is one of the places where the virus is spreading. Yonhap says the advice came after the World Health Organization on Sunday picked six countries as possible places where the virus is spreading within communities.
A Taiwan spokesperson said while Taiwan respects the South Korean government’s efforts to battle Covid-19, its information on the spread of the virus in Taiwan is incorrect. Taiwan has had 18 confirmed virus cases with no fatalities since the virus broke out in Wuhan last year.
Thai health officials recently confirmed another case of Covid-19, raising the total number of infections to 33. Lab tests confirmed she was infected with the virus on Feb 8th.
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) says the new case is a 54-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan. She has been placed under observation as she had close contact with patients earlier diagnosed with the virus.
Among virus cases in Thailand, 23 patients remain in hospital, while 10 have fully recovered and been released from hospital.
Last month a South Korean woman tested positive for virus after visiting Thailand. The 42 year old, identified only as Patient 16, flew back to South Korea on January 19 after traveling in Thailand.
The DDC’s deputy director-general says the woman could have contracted the virus in Thailand. “It’s possible because the virus is already spreading domestically in Thailand.”
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has repeatedly assured the public that the situation is “100% under control.” The PM says Thailand is fully equipped to cope with Covid-19 the virus, citing a recent rating by Johns Hopkins, which put Thailand 6th out of 195 countries for “effective early warning and preventive systems to cope with the outbreak of a communicable disease.”
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry rejected as untrue a report the virus is airborne, saying the coronavirus is transmitted by droplets from coughs and sneezes, and can only travel a few metres through the air.
