Kuwaiti Embassy urges citizens to follow Thai Laws

The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the Kingdom of Thailand, under the leadership of His Excellency Ambassador Mohammad Hussain Al-Failakawi, is closely monitoring recent events that took place in Pattaya City. Ambassador Al-Failakawi has emphasised the importance of Kuwaiti citizens strictly adhering to the instructions and guidelines issued by the Embassy, as well as the laws and regulations enforced by the Thai authorities.

His Excellency stated that the Embassy is actively coordinating with security authorities in Thailand to stay informed about the latest developments and to collaborate on necessary measures to address the situation. The aim is to ensure that such incidents do not recur and to maintain the safety of all individuals.

The Ambassador further highlighted the strong cooperation between the Kuwaiti Embassy in Bangkok and the local authorities in Thailand, underscoring the shared commitment to preventing irresponsible actions that could compromise safety. His Excellency also praised the efforts of the Thai security forces in maintaining security and safety for all tourists and residents in the Kingdom of Thailand and their ongoing collaboration with the Embassy.

ฯพณฯ Mohammad Hussain Al-Failakawi เอกอัครราชทูตรัฐคูเวตประจำประเทศไทย กล่าวว่า สถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ ได้ติดตามเหตุการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้นในเมืองพัทยาอย่างใกล้ชิด โดยเน้นย้ำถึงความสำคัญของพลเมืองคูเวตที่ต้องปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำที่ทางสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯออกให้ ซึ่งเกี่ยวกับแนวทางการปฏิบัติตามกฎหมายในราชอาณาจักรไทย รวมทั้งกฎระเบียบที่ออกโดยหน่วยงานราชการไทย

เอกอัครราชทูตฯ กล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่า สถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ กำลังติดต่อและประสานงานกับหน่วยงานความมั่นคงในราชอาณาจักรไทย เพื่อติดตามความคืบหน้าล่าสุดในเรื่องนี้ และดำเนินมาตรการที่จำเป็นทั้งหมด โดยร่วมมือกับหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องในประเทศไทย

เอกอัครราชทูตฯ ยืนยันถึงการให้ความร่วมมืออย่างเต็มที่ระหว่างสถานเอกอัครราชทูตรัฐคูเวต และหน่วยงานท้องถิ่นในราชอาณาจักรไทย เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าเหตุการณ์และการกระทำที่ไม่รับผิดชอบดังกล่าวจะไม่เกิดขึ้นซ้ำอีก ทั้งนี้เพื่อความปลอดภัยของทุกคน

นอกจากนี้ เอกอัครราชทูตฯ ได้ชื่นชมความพยายามของหน่วยงานด้านการรักษาความปลอดภัยในราชอาณาจักรไทย สำหรับการให้ความร่วมมือกับสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ อย่างต่อเนื่อง และความพยายามในการบรรลุความมั่นคงปลอดภัยให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวและผู้อยู่อาศัยทุกคนในราชอาณาจักรไทย

