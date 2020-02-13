Most of northern Thailand to get cooler | The Thaiger

Weather
Most of northern Thailand to get cooler
Thailand’s weather department says a westerly trough is moving through the North to the Northeast, and Laos, while the high-pressure system across the Northeast and the South China Sea remains weak. Weather will be cool to cold in the North, with a drop in temperatures of 1-3°C. The Northeast will see temperatures rise, meaning morning fog and isolated light rain, while central and eastern regions will see scattered thundershowers.
Weakening easterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand will bring less rain in the South and weak waves in the Gulf. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, waves are about 2 metres high, slightly higher during thundershowers. Thailand’s Meteorological Department today warned all ships to proceed with caution.
The forecast for the next 24 hours:
Northern region: Cool to cold, with lows of 10-22°C and highs of 34-37°C. Temperatures will likely to drop to 3-12°C on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool with fog in the morning, isolated rains, lows of 21-24°C and highs of 34-37°C. Temperatures will drop to 9-15°C on hilltops.
Central region: Cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 35-38°C.
Eastern region: Cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 22-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves of 1-2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thundershowers in 30% of the area; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-35°C; waves 2-3 metres high.
Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-37°C; waves of 1-2 metres.
Greater Bangkok: Mostly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 24-26°C, highs of 35-37°C.
SOURCE: The Nation
Northern Thailand
Northern Thailand warned to brace for stormy weather
Thunderstorms and high winds are forecast for Thailand’s North and Northeast. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is warning northern and northeastern provinces to brace for stormy weather from tomorrow to Thursday.
DDPM director-general Monton Sudprasert said yesterday that high pressure from China and strong winds from the west will create thunderstorms, high winds and harsh weather.
Provinces expected to be hit include Chiang Rai; Chiang Mai; Mae Hong Son; Lamphun; Lampang; Phayao, Phrae; Nan; Tak; Sukhothai; Uttaradit; Phitsanulok and Kamphaeng Phet. Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan will also be affected.
Monton added that officials are closely monitoring the danger from storms and strong waves in the South, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat, and warned people to beware of strong winds knocking down unstable structures.
The warnings come as the level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Bangkok yesterday was found to be within Thailand’s “safe” limit. While the level during the day, the figure at around noon remained at between 20 and 47 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), well within the Pollution Control Department’s standard of 50µg/m³. Smog in other provinces remained bad, especially in the North.
Monton says the minister of the interior has told his department to monitor the situation closely. Nine provinces in the North have been declared “no burn” zones until at least the end of April. Local authorities have also been told to increase penalties against violators of the ban on outdoor fires.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Light winds across Thailand and cooler weather in the Northern hills
Watch out for some fog in the hills around the north of Thailand, a continuation of the smog problems in the city and a chance of thunderstorms during the day in parts of the south.
A high-pressure system over upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening that will cause morning fog as well as cooler weather in some parts of the North and the Northeast regions of the country. Temperatures are predicted in the range of 14-21C in mountainous areas of the region. Otherwise temperatures at ground level are likely to still exceed 30C.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that residents in the upper regions are being urged to take health precautions and protect themselves from potential cold weather, while drivers are being told to exercise extra caution because of poor visibility due to fog at altitude.
Across southern regions of the country, moderate easterly winds are likely to bring an increased likelihood of rain, although the chance is still low. In the central region, including Bangkok and the provinces around the capital, the weakening easterly winds will increase the smog and smoke problems in the city.
Northern region: Cool to cold weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 14-21°C and highs of 32-35°C. Temperature likely to drop to 3-12°C on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool to cold weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 16-20°C and highs of 32-34°C. Temperature likely to drop to 8-13°C on hilltops.
Central region: Cool weather and fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-22°C, highs of 34-35°C.
Eastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-23°C, highs of 31-35°C. Waves up to a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 21-26°C, highs of 31-33°C. Waves up to a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 33-36°C. Waves up to a metre high.
Bangkok: Partly cloudy and fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 33-35°C.
Thailand
Top 10 ways to save our water
Hot weather and Thailand’s boom-or-bust water issues (floods in wet season and water shortages in the hot season) are a part of our life. It’s predicted that there will be hotter hot seasons and wet-seasons with less rain in the future. Even if we’re not sure what the future brings we should all be conscious of our water usage, be more self-sufficient and empower ourselves to do something positive to protect Thailand’s precious water reserves.
Here are a few ideas that may help you become more water-wise…
Shower with a bucket.
Don’t let all that water pour down the drain and stick a bucket next to you whilst you shower. The plants will be grateful for an extra drink on hot days and save you using the hose sometimes. Whilst you’re at it, cut your 5 minute shower down to three minutes. Really, you can sing somewhere else!
Make it a competition for the kids to see who can have the shortest shower. And, really, do we absolutely have to have four showers a day? No. A fresh spray of the deodorant and a fresh shirt will be perfectly OK during water shortages. For couples, well, shower together!
Turn off the water when brushing your teeth
Try leaving off the tap water until you want to rinse out your mouth. All that useable water flowing down the basic drain whilst you’re brushing isn’t making your teeth any whiter! Same when you’re washing your hands or washing your hair. Turn off the tap whilst you’re doing all the scrubbing. These little habits could end up saving tens of litres every time you do these daily tasks.
Boiling food?
Once the left-over water has cooled use it to water your indoor or outdoor plants. Just make sure the water has cooled first. The water will be full of nutrients from the cooking and is perfectly suitable for using elsewhere around the house.
Washing the car at a car wash
It’s more efficient than doing it yourself at home. Car wash businesses recycle a lot of their water. Even better, drive around with a dirty car now and then – it’s not hurting you or the car and will save water by delaying your car wash. If you absolutely have to wash your car at home, use a bucket with some soapy water to hand-wash all the dirt off, then quickly rinse with fresh water.
Get rid of the lawn
(Although going to be difficult if you’re a golf course!) Lawns use lots of water and daily watering during the hot season can soak up hundreds of litres of valuable water resources. Letting your lawn go brown, be assured it will come back in the wet season. And long-term, landscape accordingly with water wise ground covers, succulents, and other plants that thrive in drought conditions. Lawns may be a luxury we can’t afford in these water-conscious times.
Dishwashers
Only run the dishwasher when it’s full. Even better wash the dishes by hand. Dishwashing machines are notable water wasters. Grab you partner or a friend and have a chat or a laugh for the five minutes it will take you to wash the dishes by hand. You could save up to 50-100 litres of water. And fill up the sink once and do all the washing together without leaving the water running all the time.
Catch your own rain
Whilst it hasn’t been a worry in the past, our useable potable water supplies around Thailand are becoming an issue that won’t be fixed immediately. Consider installing a simple rain catchment system. They can be cheap or expensive and should be considered if you’re building a new house as an integral part of the design. Your roof is an amazing water-catcher. Use it.
Flushing
Flush the toilet less often and with less water. Most modern toilets have a half-flush option and there are other tricks to reducing the re-fill in your toilet’s cistern – putting a brick into your cistern is one way (gently!).
Water garden in the morning
Water the plants early in the morning. You’ll need less water, since cooler morning temperatures mean less evaporation. It’s not a great idea to water in the evenings, since this can promote mould growth in the humid Thai weather and hot evenings. And you really don’t need to water the driveway. It’s not growing. No one is going to walk past your house and compliment you on your sparkling clean drive-way.
Don’t wash the dog (or cat)
The dog WILL survive without being washed every day, or week. Indeed our dogs used to survive perfectly well without being washed at all. If the family pooch does need a wash try and use some of the water you saved from the bucket in the shower and be careful not to leave the hose on whilst rubbing in the shampoo. As for the cat, it is genetically programmed to clean itself better than you could ever hope to. Leave the cat alone – it NEVER needs to be washed.

