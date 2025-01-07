Thai health minister reassures public over hMPV concerns

Thai health minister reassures public over hMPV concerns
Thai Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin addressed concerns about the spread of the human metapneumovirus (hMPV) in China yesterday, January 6 at the Department of Health Service Support.

The minister explained that hMPV is a seasonal virus that occurs annually and is self-limiting, often resolving without medical intervention. In previous years, such common illnesses were not highlighted, as they typically resolved on their own. However, advancements in disease control have led to clearer identification of viruses, allowing for better tracking and management.

Somsak reassured that hMPV is not a severe virus and can often resolve without medical treatment. He advised individuals to remain cautious if experiencing symptoms such as coughing or a sore throat by wearing masks, eating clean and cooked food, using serving spoons, and maintaining hand hygiene.

He urged the public not to be overly anxious, noting that the modern world allows for widespread dissemination of information. Anything reported in the media has usually been researched and analysed. He indicated that the situation in Thailand is not as concerning as in China, emphasising that hMPV is not as severe as feared and has only recently been given a formal name, reported KhaoSod.

A popular social media page summarised that hMPV is not a cause for alarm, as it does not lead to widespread fatalities.

Photo courtesy of Mint
In related news, the Ministry of Public Health issued a warning about diseases to watch out for during the new year, particularly influenza and sudden hearing loss.

They urged travellers to monitor their health upon returning from trips abroad. With the weather cooling down and many people travelling internationally, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) has updated its list of diseases with potential outbreak risks.

In other news, people are strongly urged to avoid consuming raw or undercooked pork to safeguard against infection from streptococcus suis, also known as hearing loss fever, which can be life-threatening.

