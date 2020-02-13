German man saved from 2nd-floor jump in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
German man saved from 2nd-floor jump in Pattaya
A German man was saved after trying to jump from a second floor room in South Pattaya yesterday.
Pattaya police were notified of the incident at 12:30pm yesterday. Police, emergency responders and local media rushed the scene.
The 60 year old German man, identified as Nolte Uwe, was sitting on the balcony of a room on the second floor of a local apartment complex, yelling and causing a disturbance. Rescue workers and police negotiated with the man to get him to come down.
He was eventually saved by a quick-witted, fast-moving rescue worker, who pulled the him to safety after lengthy negotiations. The man was arrested and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station.
Police believe that Uwe had financial problems and acted out of desperation. He was detained after the incident for his own safety and a medical evaluation, as well as a review of his visa status.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Dead infant discovered in Pattaya
Police are investigating the death of a newborn boy after his body was found dumped in front of a house in Pattaya. Barking dogs alerted neighbors. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 8pm yesterday.
Police, rescue workers and reporters rushed to the scene to find the body of a male infant. Its umbilical cord was also found and rescuers believe the child was borne within the day and then dumped on the side of the road. The exact cause of death is unknown.
Police are investigating to try and find the infant’s mother and anyone with knowledge of the case.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya
Pattaya’s Chinese golden goose has officially flown the coop, and hotels are cheaper, traffic is better and maybe even the service has improved a bit. With China’s group travel ban to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Pattaya has the feel of low season even though the calendar says otherwise.
But while business owners moan, ask any of the Indian, European and Thai tourists in town and they’ll tell you things are great. Often ignored in favour of huge groups of Chinese travelers, these “forgotten” groups are now finding themselves getting more attention. Hotel room rates across the city have plunged, and with 80 percent of the tour buses sidelined, traffic is better too.
Tourists interviewed by local media say they still love Pattaya for its beaches and outdoor activities.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
The body of an unidentified foreign man was found floating in Pattaya Bay yesterday with an 8 kilogram rock tied to his neck. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 1pm. It is the third case of an unidentified foreigner’s death in a week in the resort town
Police, divers and reporters rushed into the sea off Koh Larn Beach in Pattaya Bay. The body of a heavyset male foreigner was found floating 400 meters from shore. Police put his age at around 55.
The body was wearing a gray vest and denim shorts. A large rock weighing about 8 kilograms was tied to the neck, according to local media.
Police say no sign of struggle was found on the body. They believe the man died at least a day or two before the body was found.
Pattaya police are working on identifying the body and the cause of death.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
