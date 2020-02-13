image
image
Connect with us

Pattaya

German man saved from 2nd-floor jump in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

44 mins ago

 on

German man saved from 2nd-floor jump in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nolte Uwe before his dramatic rescue yesterday - The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A German man was saved after trying to jump from a second floor room in South Pattaya yesterday.

Pattaya police were notified of the incident at 12:30pm yesterday. Police, emergency responders and local media rushed the scene.

The 60 year old German man, identified as Nolte Uwe, was sitting on the balcony of a room on the second floor of a local apartment complex, yelling and causing a disturbance. Rescue workers and police negotiated with the man to get him to come down.

He was eventually saved by a quick-witted, fast-moving rescue worker, who pulled the him to safety after lengthy negotiations. The man was arrested and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station.

Police believe that Uwe had financial problems and acted out of desperation. He was detained after the incident for his own safety and a medical evaluation, as well as a review of his visa status.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Dead infant discovered in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

18 hours ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Dead infant discovered in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police examine the body of the newborn boy found in Pattaya last night - The Pattaya News

Police are investigating the death of a newborn boy after his body was found dumped in front of a house in Pattaya. Barking dogs alerted neighbors. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 8pm yesterday.

Police, rescue workers and reporters rushed to the scene to find the body of a male infant. Its umbilical cord was also found and rescuers believe the child was borne within the day and then dumped on the side of the road. The exact cause of death is unknown.

Police are investigating to try and find the infant’s mother and anyone with knowledge of the case.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pattaya's beaches are less crowded these days - Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s Chinese golden goose has officially flown the coop, and hotels are cheaper, traffic is better and maybe even the service has improved a bit. With China’s group travel ban to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Pattaya has the feel of low season even though the calendar says otherwise.

But while business owners moan, ask any of the Indian, European and Thai tourists in town and they’ll tell you things are great. Often ignored in favour of huge groups of Chinese travelers, these “forgotten” groups are now finding themselves getting more attention. Hotel room rates across the city have plunged, and with 80 percent of the tour buses sidelined, traffic is better too.

Tourists interviewed by local media say they still love Pattaya for its beaches and outdoor activities.

image

PHOTO: Pattaya Mail

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police load the body of an unidentified foreign man found floating in Pattaya Bay - The Pattaya News

The body of an unidentified foreign man was found floating in Pattaya Bay yesterday with an 8 kilogram rock tied to his neck. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 1pm. It is the third case of an unidentified foreigner’s death in a week in the resort town

Police, divers and reporters rushed into the sea off Koh Larn Beach in Pattaya Bay. The body of a heavyset male foreigner was found floating 400 meters from shore. Police put his age at around 55.

The body was wearing a gray vest and denim shorts. A large rock weighing about 8 kilograms was tied to the neck, according to local media.

Police say no sign of struggle was found on the body. They believe the man died at least a day or two before the body was found.

Pattaya police are working on identifying the body and the cause of death.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 hours ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม5 days ago

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends? | The Thaiger
Patong1 week ago

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why? | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน4 weeks ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป4 weeks ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

Trending