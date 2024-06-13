Diplomats unite to celebrate LGBTQI+ rights in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a display of unity and support, the European Union delegation, alongside the embassies of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, hosted a vibrant reception to celebrate Pride Month at the US Chief of Mission’s residence in Bangkok.

Themed Pride, Rights, Thrive, the evening party yesterday marked a significant milestone in Thailand’s journey towards LGBTQI+ equality, highlighting the international community’s unwavering commitment to promoting inclusivity and human rights.

The event drew a crowd of over 200 guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, government officials, civil society organisations, LGBTQI+ activists, youth networks, and passionate advocates for equal rights in Thailand.

US Ambassador Robert Godec declared that the embassies join together to listen to the voices and needs of civil society and those working to advance the rights of LGBTQI+ persons, taking pride in all that they have accomplished.

“We applaud Thailand’s people and government for their progress towards ensuring LGBTQI+ persons have the same rights as anyone else. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”

EU Ambassador David Daly echoed this sentiment.

“LGBTQI+ rights are human rights based on universal values. Equality, freedom, and justice must apply to everyone regardless of their actual or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Reflecting on Thailand’s Equal Marriage Bill, UK Ambassador Mark Gooding emphasised that it will show Thailand’s commitment to equality and fairness for all its citizens, providing countless couples with legal recognition and protection of their relationships.

“Let us stand together and be clear that everyone has the right to marry the person they love, no matter their gender.”

Australian Chargé d’Affaires Julia Feeney added that Pride Month is a special time to celebrate.

“We stand united in our commitment to promoting an inclusive society where all individuals, including the LGBTQI+ community, can live openly and safely, particularly here in Thailand where historic progress is being made.”

The celebration featured inspiring speeches, lively performances, networking opportunities, and booths showcasing offerings from civil society partner organisations, creating a memorable evening dedicated to honouring and advancing LGBTQI+ rights, reported The Nation.